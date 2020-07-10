/
126 Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT with washer-dryer
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,875
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,619
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,572
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
3 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,203
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,602
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,362
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
627 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,657
784 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
$
8 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,459
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,517
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
19 Units Available
Post Road North
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,701
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN
1 Unit Available
Devon - Walnut Beach
22 Daytona Avenue
22 Daytona Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1260 sqft
Adorable move in ready cape with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, newly finished hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen leads to enclosed breezeway to garage and large outdoor deck in a private fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
Devon - Walnut Beach
702 East Broadway
702 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
1550 sqft
Summer Rental Directly across from Silver Sands Beach. $1875 per week, this remodeled duplex, recently raised, features 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has fabulous views and is fully furnished. Available for rental July and Aug 2020.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
32 Shell Avenue
32 Shell Avenue, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3070 sqft
This home is available 9/8/2020-5/31/2020. This home is a vacation everyday! Perfect location in much sought-after Ft Trumbull Beach area with beach access just steps away.
1 Unit Available
Woodmont
45 Warren Street
45 Warren Street, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
931 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom bungalow ranch for academic rental 9/3/2020-5/30/2021. Bayview Beach access outside shower lovely private yard. 6-8 hour notice Parking in private driveway for 3-4 cars. additional parking on street NO pets.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Cherry Street
1 Cherry St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Brand new 1 bedroom apartment in downtown Milford. Everything done to perfection. Unit H. 1st floor. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, and central air. Full size washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
Devon - Walnut Beach
111 Shell Avenue
111 Shell Avenue, Milford city, CT
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2502 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. This spacious direct waterfront home on sandy Ft. Trumbull Beach features 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Main level has an open floor plan with kitchen, living room with fireplace and dining area.
1 Unit Available
Woodmont
85 Melba Street
85 Melba Street, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1040 sqft
Direct waterfront, SUMMER rental in Pond Point Beach neighboring Bay View Beach! You don't want to miss this one.
1 Unit Available
Devon - Walnut Beach
494 Naugatuck Avenue
494 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Centrally located this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse features kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, and sliders to balcony. Totally remodeled! Living room and half bath on first floor. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath.
1 Unit Available
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.
1 Unit Available
Woodmont
37 Morehouse Avenue
37 Morehouse Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
Vacation all year long at this lovely retreat! Just steps to the beach! This two bedroom home features an exceptional open floor plan with spacious living. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
146 High Street
146 High Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
Great unit with 1 large bed with walk-in closet. Large size bathroom. In a desirable area downtown Milford. Train Station is only steps away for commuters. Perfect location for those who love the downtown night life.
1 Unit Available
Devon - Walnut Beach
131 4th Avenue
131 4th Avenue, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2197 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL $4500+ PER WEEK AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER Adorable 2197 Sq Ft House With Four Bedrooms, Plus Large Playroom Bunk Room On Third Floor. House Has Three Full Baths,outdoor Shower, And Newly Installed Central Air Conditioning.
1 Unit Available
Devon - Walnut Beach
153 4th Avenue
153 4th Avenue, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1728 sqft
Immaculate Clean Sanitized beach house that has everything you want within coveted laurel beach community. House has water views and is about 50 feet from the beach ( third house in). Wonderful beach home that is light bright and airy and beachy.
