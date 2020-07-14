All apartments in Milford city
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments

3 Schooner Ln · (203) 693-9313
Rent Special
Sign a 12-15 month lease beginning on or before 07/31/2020 and receive *One Month Free* on select apartment homes! Call today to schedule your tour!
Location

3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT 06460
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-02A · Avail. Jul 17

$1,660

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2-220 · Avail. now

$2,135

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spinnaker Wharf Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town. Watch the docks come to life with the morning sun or join in the fun of the local nightlife at sundown. Spinnaker Wharf offers a variety of thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom contemporary apartments and townhomes. Exceptional amenities include an on-site fitness room, private and controlled access entries, covered parking and an elevator. At Spinnaker Wharf, it’s all about choice.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $75 per Applicant
Deposit: One to two month’s rent, dependent on meeting the income and credit qualifications.
Additional: Tenant responsible for all electrical, gas, renter's insurance (required), and trash $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: A pound maximum weight limit per pet will be strictly enforced. No aggressive breeds (Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, American Bulldog, German Shepard, Tosa Inu, American Bandogge, Dogo Argentino, Perro de Presa Canario, Gull Dong, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Siberian Huskie, Boerboel, Pharaoh Hound, Caucasian Ovcharka, Boxer, Saint Bernard, and Alaskan Malamute) will not be allowed as well as any other breed that management deems aggressive.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spinnaker Wharf Apartments have any available units?
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spinnaker Wharf Apartments have?
Some of Spinnaker Wharf Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spinnaker Wharf Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Sign a 12-15 month lease beginning on or before 07/31/2020 and receive *One Month Free* on select apartment homes! Call today to schedule your tour!
Is Spinnaker Wharf Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Spinnaker Wharf Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Spinnaker Wharf Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spinnaker Wharf Apartments offers parking.
Does Spinnaker Wharf Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spinnaker Wharf Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spinnaker Wharf Apartments have a pool?
No, Spinnaker Wharf Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Spinnaker Wharf Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Spinnaker Wharf Apartments has accessible units.
Does Spinnaker Wharf Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spinnaker Wharf Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Spinnaker Wharf Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spinnaker Wharf Apartments has units with air conditioning.
