furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM
39 Furnished Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,834
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,842
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,516
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,653
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,683
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,405
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
21 Orland Street
21 Orland Street, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ACADEMIC RENTAL - Fully furnished and available from 9/1/19-5/31/20. This bungalow located in desirable Bayview Beach has 2 + bedrooms and one full bath. Three season porch, living room/dining room. Kitchen with ss appliances and granite counters.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
865 East Broadway
865 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2568 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Direct Waterfront - Available from 9/10/20 - 5/31/21. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located on beautiful sandy beach. It features kitchen with all appliances including a wine cooler. A breakfast bar for casual dining.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
702 East Broadway
702 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Summer Rental Directly across from Silver Sands Beach, this remodeled duplex, recently raised, features 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has fabulous views and is fully furnished. Available for rental July and Aug 2020.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
111 Shell Avenue
111 Shell Avenue, Milford city, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2502 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. This spacious direct waterfront home on sandy Ft. Trumbull Beach features 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Main level has an open floor plan with kitchen, living room with fireplace and dining area.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
880 East Broadway
880 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
533 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL -Fully furnished. This almost new cottage features kitchen, living room, dining area, full bath and two bedrooms. Laundry closet. Home boasts front and rear decks with views of LI Sound and the marsh. Small yard.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
791 East Broadway
791 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1344 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL, FULLY FURNISHED - Available from 9/1/2020 - 5/31/2021. This home is just one house from LI Sound. It features living room, dining area kitchen with all appliances. First floor bath. Upper level has four bedrooms and half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Milford city
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lordship
1 Unit Available
1 3rd Avenue
1 3rd Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1644 sqft
Beautiful Lordship Beach community . Fully furnished all utilities included rent monthly or weekly $200 a day or $6000 a month .Walk-in distance to restaurants and public beaches .
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
35 Richardson Street
35 Richardson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ideal opportunity to rent this fully furnished, flexible, short term rental apartment with all the comforts of home.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
70 Crown Street
70 Crown Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
$800
132 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT. Located across from Beardsley park with views of Bunnell's Pond. ROOM available for rent in this beautiful Victorian home on desirable Crown St. Shared kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Milford city
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
