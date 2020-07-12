/
downtown milford harbor post road south
Last updated July 12 2020
197 Apartments for rent in Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South, Milford city, CT
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,628
784 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,430
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,174
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,830
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,578
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,561
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,333
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
627 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,660
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
32 Shell Avenue
32 Shell Avenue, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3070 sqft
This home is available 9/8/2020-5/31/2020. This home is a vacation everyday! Perfect location in much sought-after Ft Trumbull Beach area with beach access just steps away.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1 Cherry Street
1 Cherry St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Brand new 1 bedroom apartment in downtown Milford. Everything done to perfection. Unit H. 1st floor. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, and central air. Full size washer/dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
146 High Street
146 High Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
Great unit with 1 large bed with walk-in closet. Large size bathroom. In a desirable area downtown Milford. Train Station is only steps away for commuters. Perfect location for those who love the downtown night life.
1 of 19
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
32 Harborside Drive
32 Harborside Dr, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
Fabulously remodeled first floor unit featuring kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, white cabinets and tile floor. Bedroom with refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
71 Orange Avenue
71 Orange Avenue, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1296 sqft
Year round rental. Great location in sought after Milford. Terrific school system and town to make your home. Close to shops, restaurants, and public transportation. This unique farmhouse has a lot of character.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
17 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,594
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
880 East Broadway
880 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
533 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL - $1500 per week. Fully furnished. This almost new cottage features kitchen, living room, dining area, full bath and two bedrooms. Laundry closet. Home boasts front and rear decks with views of LI Sound and the marsh. Small yard.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
787 East Broadway
787 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
2557 sqft
$6000 per week. Enjoy the Milford waterfront at its best! This home is available 7/5/2020-7/25/2020 and 8/1/2020-8/29/2020 on a weekly basis. This furnished summer rental is your home away from home.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
702 East Broadway
702 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
1550 sqft
Summer Rental Directly across from Silver Sands Beach. $1875 per week, this remodeled duplex, recently raised, features 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has fabulous views and is fully furnished. Available for rental July and Aug 2020.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
754 East Broadway
754 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Academic Rental- FULLY FURNISHED available 10/1/2020-5/31/2020. This charming bungalow has a nicely sized living room, dining area. Remodeled kitchen and bath with shower and washer and dryer. Three small bedrooms. Small yard.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
906 East Broadway
906 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL-Fully furnished and available from 9/1/2020 to 5/22/2021. This 4 bedroom. 2 bath home across from the beach is the perfect place to spend the winter. First floor features open floor plan with living room, dining area and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1382 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,555
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
502 California Street
502 California Street, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1242 sqft
Picture book adorable and you can have a small pet! This 3 bedroom and one full and one half-bath colonial is just perfect for someone. Pride of ownership is apparent.
