82 Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT with garage

Milford city apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,405
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.

Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
494 Naugatuck Avenue
494 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Centrally located this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse features kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, and sliders to balcony. Totally remodeled! Living room and half bath on first floor. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath.

Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.

Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
30 Greenview Lane
30 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
872 sqft
Wonderful 1 bedroom unit that has been very well maintained. Updated kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with extra closet space. Open concept for the living and dining room with plenty of space to entertain.

Woodmont
1 Unit Available
21 Orland Street
21 Orland Street, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ACADEMIC RENTAL - Fully furnished and available from 9/1/19-5/31/20. This bungalow located in desirable Bayview Beach has 2 + bedrooms and one full bath. Three season porch, living room/dining room. Kitchen with ss appliances and granite counters.

Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
12 Bridgeport Avenue
12 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
941 sqft
Mint move-in ready River front 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 941 square foot plus first for apartment with Pretty enclosed porch. Everything's been updated.

Woodmont
1 Unit Available
37 Morehouse Avenue
37 Morehouse Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
Vacation all year long at this lovely retreat! Just steps to the beach! This two bedroom home features an exceptional open floor plan with spacious living. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted.

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
953 East Broadway
953 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1260 sqft
The beach is calling, this 2nd floor unit in a 2 family house is minutes to the beach. Great beach community! 3 bedrooms, french doors opening up to a patio, some water views, and full access to the rwo car garage and driveway.

Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
111 Shell Avenue
111 Shell Avenue, Milford city, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2502 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. This spacious direct waterfront home on sandy Ft. Trumbull Beach features 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Main level has an open floor plan with kitchen, living room with fireplace and dining area.

Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
880 East Broadway
880 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
533 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL -Fully furnished. This almost new cottage features kitchen, living room, dining area, full bath and two bedrooms. Laundry closet. Home boasts front and rear decks with views of LI Sound and the marsh. Small yard.

Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
232 Broadway
232 Broadway, Milford city, CT
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
4044 sqft
Water views from EVERY ROOM of this immaculate and luxurious beachfront dream! Overlooking the gentle waves of long island sound, this spectacular 5-Bedroom 4,000+ square foot property encompasses luxury living with an open floor plan and remarkable

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
32 Harborside Drive
32 Harborside Dr, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
Fabulously remodeled first floor unit featuring kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, white cabinets and tile floor. Bedroom with refinished hardwood floors.
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,505
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.

1 Unit Available
80 Clements Drive
80 Clements Drive, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2488 sqft
Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture.

1 Unit Available
26 Oronoque Trail
26 Oronoque Trail, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Just move into this well-maintained 3BR 1.5 Bath Hi-Ranch. New hardwood floors with bright oversized Eat-In-Kitchen. Sliders to deck right off the Kitchen. Ask about pets, No Smoking. Garage included. Tenant to remove snow and maintain lawn.

1 Unit Available
140 Kyles Way
140 Kyles Way, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2389 sqft
LUXURY LIVING AT CRESCENT VILLAGE CONDOMINIUMS. LARGEST OF THE UNITS. FULL 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, END UNIT THAT HAS FULL BEDROOM WITH BATH IN LOWER LEVEL W/PRIVATE WALK-OUT TO REAR OF UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BALCONY DECK.

Woodmont
1 Unit Available
4 Belmont Street
4 Belmont Avenue, Woodmont, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2697 sqft
Picture yourself living by the Long Island Sound with the sound of the water and breezes coming through your windows at night! This fabulous rental property is just waiting for you and your family to move in! 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a
Results within 5 miles of Milford city
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
Arbor Park I
1 Nutmeg Dr., Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Arbor Park I apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom townhouse and flat style units in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Enjoy easy access to shopping, schools, parks and highways.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Milford city, CT

Milford city apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

