Spinnaker Walk
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Spinnaker Walk

60 South Broad Street · (475) 889-7184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Sign a 12-15 month lease beginning on or before 07/31/2020 and receive *One Month Free* on select apartment homes! Call today to schedule your tour!
Location

60 South Broad Street, Milford city, CT 06460

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 60-3B · Avail. Sep 28

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 60-2F · Avail. now

$1,799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 60-3F · Avail. now

$1,919

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spinnaker Walk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Located in the center of downtown, Spinnaker Walk is just steps away from the historic Town Green, Metro-North train station, Milford Harbor, boutique shops, cafes and some of the best restaurants Milford has to offer. At the head of the harbor is a spectacular town park complex with public access to the Long Island Sound. Spinnaker Walk offers thoughtfully designed one-bedroom apartments with private covered parking, controlled access entries and an elevator. At Spinnaker Walk, everything is within reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spinnaker Walk have any available units?
Spinnaker Walk has 3 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spinnaker Walk have?
Some of Spinnaker Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spinnaker Walk currently offering any rent specials?
Spinnaker Walk is offering the following rent specials: Sign a 12-15 month lease beginning on or before 07/31/2020 and receive *One Month Free* on select apartment homes! Call today to schedule your tour!
Is Spinnaker Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, Spinnaker Walk is pet friendly.
Does Spinnaker Walk offer parking?
Yes, Spinnaker Walk offers parking.
Does Spinnaker Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spinnaker Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spinnaker Walk have a pool?
No, Spinnaker Walk does not have a pool.
Does Spinnaker Walk have accessible units?
No, Spinnaker Walk does not have accessible units.
Does Spinnaker Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spinnaker Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does Spinnaker Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spinnaker Walk has units with air conditioning.
