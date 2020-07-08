Amenities
Located in the center of downtown, Spinnaker Walk is just steps away from the historic Town Green, Metro-North train station, Milford Harbor, boutique shops, cafes and some of the best restaurants Milford has to offer. At the head of the harbor is a spectacular town park complex with public access to the Long Island Sound. Spinnaker Walk offers thoughtfully designed one-bedroom apartments with private covered parking, controlled access entries and an elevator. At Spinnaker Walk, everything is within reach.