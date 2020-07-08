Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed

Located in the center of downtown, Spinnaker Walk is just steps away from the historic Town Green, Metro-North train station, Milford Harbor, boutique shops, cafes and some of the best restaurants Milford has to offer. At the head of the harbor is a spectacular town park complex with public access to the Long Island Sound. Spinnaker Walk offers thoughtfully designed one-bedroom apartments with private covered parking, controlled access entries and an elevator. At Spinnaker Walk, everything is within reach.