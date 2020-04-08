All apartments in Bridgeport
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:14 AM

97 Stoehrs Place

97 Stoehrs Place · (203) 520-7390
Location

97 Stoehrs Place, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1339 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport North End. This home has been fully renovated and boasts an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, and private yard! Ready for the upcoming Academic year (June 1st Move in). Previously rented to Sacred Heart Students. Would be perfect for a group of 5. Don’t let this one pass you by. Lock in your Academic rental now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Stoehrs Place have any available units?
97 Stoehrs Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 97 Stoehrs Place have?
Some of 97 Stoehrs Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Stoehrs Place currently offering any rent specials?
97 Stoehrs Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Stoehrs Place pet-friendly?
No, 97 Stoehrs Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 97 Stoehrs Place offer parking?
Yes, 97 Stoehrs Place does offer parking.
Does 97 Stoehrs Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Stoehrs Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Stoehrs Place have a pool?
No, 97 Stoehrs Place does not have a pool.
Does 97 Stoehrs Place have accessible units?
No, 97 Stoehrs Place does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Stoehrs Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Stoehrs Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Stoehrs Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Stoehrs Place does not have units with air conditioning.
