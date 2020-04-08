97 Stoehrs Place

Amenities

College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport North End. This home has been fully renovated and boasts an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, and private yard! Ready for the upcoming Academic year (June 1st Move in). Previously rented to Sacred Heart Students. Would be perfect for a group of 5. Don’t let this one pass you by. Lock in your Academic rental now!