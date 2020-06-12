Apartment List
113 Apartments for rent in Bridgeport, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
718 Lincoln Avenue
718 Lincoln Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1488 sqft
A MUST SEE!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Large single family home with a serene environment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
495 Glendale Ave 11
495 Glendale Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
Unit 11 Available 06/13/20 Sunny Bridgeport North End Condo - Property Id: 111945 1 Bedroom / 1 bath Condo in quiet and safe area in the North End of Bridgeport.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
80 Cartright St 5h
80 Cartright St, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Unit 5h Available 09/01/20 Cartright towers condominium / heat included - Property Id: 293508 Spacious one bedroom, hardwood floors large closets and beautiful balcony . Off at parking, laundry on premises , with door man and security building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
471 Westfield Ave
471 Westfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1843 sqft
Freshly updated, loaded with amenities, super convenient to Sacred Heart University and all that both Bridgeport & Fairfield have to offer. Minutes from the Merritt Parkway, Rt 8 & i95.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
745 Ruth St
745 Ruth Street, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
Well Kept Ranch with close proximity to Sacred Heart as well as other everyday conveniences. 4 bedrooms are an attribute to those seeking potential University student housing.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
1 Unit Available
370 East Ave
370 East Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
Expansive and updated town house style half duplex home. The unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living room and dining room with loads of closet, basement and walk in attic space for all of your storage needs.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1489 Pembroke St
1489 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
8-10 High Ridge Drive
8 High Ridge Dr, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Beautifully updated 2-bedroom townhouse style rental. Six foot hedges around the perimeter of the property for privacy and charm. Features driveway, outdoor patio and storage shed, washer/dryer, and eat in kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
2955 Madison Avenue
2955 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
740 sqft
Settle right into this IMMACULATE and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom unit in North Bridgeport.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
25 Ellsworth Street
25 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
784 sqft
Heat and hot water included! Just renovated! Freshly painted! All new appliances! New Carpeting! Fantastic one bedroom unit in very stable Black Rock building overlooking the park. Private balcony with great views and fresh breezes.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
42 Elmsford Road
42 Elmsford Road, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1132 sqft
Easy living in this one level ranch with no steps. Fresh, clean, light, bright and ready to move right in. Extra large living room has great wall space for your wrap sofa, comfy chairs and the large screen TV. Master bedroom has double closets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
East End
1 Unit Available
350 Bunnell Street
350 Bunnell Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95. Brand new kitchen features new cabinets with granite counter top, tiled back splash, tiled on the floor all new appliances. All new thermal windows.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
East End
1 Unit Available
75 Newfield Avenue
75 Newfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Nice 3rd fl. freshly painted. with ocean view. Walk distance to Water., Close to Rt 95. Surveillance cameras. Clean. Owner lives in property. Well take care property. No pets and no smoking.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
20 Raleigh Road
20 Raleigh Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2610 sqft
Fantastic 5 bedroom 2 Bath home completely renovated in 2020 from top to bottom. New kitchen & baths, brand new hardwood floors, fireplace, sun porch, great yard on a quiet street only steps from Sacred Heart! Ideal for roommates!!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
527 Glendale Avenue
527 Glendale Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
937 sqft
Ideal North end location move in condition heat & hot water included ,Pool & pool house 2nd floor unit.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
296 Exeter Street
296 Exeter Street, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1015 sqft
Stunning 2nd Floor remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath with private deck, granite countertops, new kitchen, and fresh new bathroom. Large pantry closet off the kitchen, with plenty of storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
35 Richardson Street
35 Richardson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ideal opportunity to rent this fully furnished, flexible, short term rental apartment with all the comforts of home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
663 Frenchtown Road
663 Frenchtown Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1832 sqft
Recent Extensive Remodeling, This 9 room, 5 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
70 Crown Street
70 Crown Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
$800
132 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT. Located across from Beardsley park with views of Bunnell's Pond. ROOM available for rent in this beautiful Victorian home on desirable Crown St. Shared kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
1825 Chopsey Hill Road
1825 Chopsey Hill Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Walking Distance to Sacred Hearts Cambridge and Oakview campuses! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
22 Riverview Drive
22 Riverview Drive, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
907 sqft
private prime north end location, end of cul de sac. desirable 1st floor end unit. spacious bright rooms. living rm w/sliders to deck. walk in closet, assigned parking in front of unit. pool & pool house, washer & dryer storage for unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
333 Vincellette Street
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Spacious townhome for rent, located in the desirable Candlelight Square complex in the North End of Bridgeport! This unit was completely remodeled in 2019, and features 3 bedrooms and 1.

1 of 4

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1491 Pembroke St
1491 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School. - Section 8 Welcome.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bridgeport, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bridgeport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

