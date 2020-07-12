/
north bridgeport
131 Apartments for rent in North Bridgeport, Bridgeport, CT
1 Unit Available
35 Richardson Street
35 Richardson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Ideal opportunity to rent this beautiful apartment with all the comforts of home. This is a 6 room apartment featuring living room, dining room and a totally updated kitchen with granite counters , stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry.
1 Unit Available
132 Virginia Avenue
132 Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
This townhouse style rental is waiting for you. Featuring two bedroom, living room dinning area, remodel kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors, finish basement.
1 Unit Available
70 Crown Street
70 Crown Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
$800
132 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT. Located across from Beardsley park with views of Bunnell's Pond. ROOM available for rent in this beautiful Victorian home on desirable Crown St. Shared kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of North Bridgeport
12 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,585
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
1 Unit Available
981 Sylvan Ave
981 Sylvan Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
Newly renovated, single family home, great commuter property, brand new 2nd floor, with 3 bedroom plus 1 extra room suitable for office or den and full bathroom, first floor contains 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen
1 Unit Available
370 East Ave
370 East Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
Expansive and updated town house style half duplex home. The unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living room and dining room with loads of closet, basement and walk in attic space for all of your storage needs.
1 Unit Available
453 Gurdon Street
453 Gurdon St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1850 sqft
This apt. is one of a kind Huge 2nd and 3rd fl. 3 to 4 bedroms. All remodeled Beautiful hardwd fl. all tiled bathrms & kitchen, Granite counter tops w/cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances. extra office, bdrm or play room on 2nd fl.
1 Unit Available
451 Gurdon Street
451 Gurdon Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
The apartment that you were waiting for. Completely remodeled. All beautiful and glowing hardwood flrs. Tiled kitchen, granite counter tops with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances including microwave.
1 Unit Available
710 Connecticut Avenue
710 Connecticut Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom apartment available immediately. This is a 1st. floor apartment with a brand new bathroom. The kitchen has also been updated with new cherrywood cabinets, new counter tops, and flooring.
1 Unit Available
352 Bunnell Street
352 Bunnell St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95. Brand new kitchen features new cabinets with granite counter top, tiled back splash, tiled on the floor all new appliances. All new thermal windows.
1 Unit Available
350 Bunnell Street
350 Bunnell Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom, one one and half bathrooms apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95.
1 Unit Available
6 Armstrong Place
6 Armstrong Place, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
913 sqft
Beautiful 2 floor apartment!! This second floor apartment features 2 bedrooms, gorgeous kitchen and bathroom on the main floor then on the 3rd floor features 2 additional bedroom and another bathroom! Please come see this beautiful updated apartment
1 Unit Available
1491 Pembroke St
1491 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School. - Section 8 Welcome.
1 Unit Available
341 Spring Street
341 Spring Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Two bedroom apartment two nice size bedrooms. Eat in kitchen with lots of pantry space. Walking distance to shops and public transportation. Fresh paint and 1 car off street parking.
1 Unit Available
92 Gem Avenue
92 Gem Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2634 sqft
Newly renovated 1st floor 3 bedroom apartment for rent in north end Bridgeport. Open kitchen living room concept with New Granite Countertop and eat in kitchen. New floors, stove, fridge and bath. Laundry hookup available.
Results within 5 miles of North Bridgeport
3 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1382 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
10 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,555
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
4 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
4 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.
1 Unit Available
745 Ruth St
745 Ruth Street, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
Well Kept Ranch with close proximity to Sacred Heart as well as other everyday conveniences. 4 bedrooms are an attribute to those seeking potential University student housing.
1 Unit Available
2916 Fairfield Ave
2916 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
Super cool one bedroom apartment featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, granite counters and stainless steel sink, subway tile back splash & Kraftsmaid cabinets. In- unit stacked washer/dryer. Highly efficient on-demand, gas heat and hot water.
1 Unit Available
502 California Street
502 California Street, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1242 sqft
Picture book adorable and you can have a small pet! This 3 bedroom and one full and one half-bath colonial is just perfect for someone. Pride of ownership is apparent.
1 Unit Available
210 Jennings Road
210 Jennings Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1170 sqft
Updated and polished apartment! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, large living room, eat-in kitchen and walk out deck. Owner pays for Wi-Fi, lawn/snow maintenance and trash removal. Central A/C, new wash/dry in unit, off-street parking, private rear yard.
1 Unit Available
333 Vincellette St 38
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent- Heat & HW included! - Property Id: 300333 Heat & Hot Water Included in Rent Price!! Beautifully remodeled townhouse located in the desirable North End of Bridgeport! This two level unit was completely remodeled in
