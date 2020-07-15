/
port jefferson station
55 Apartments for rent in Port Jefferson Station, NY📍
Port Jefferson Station
30 Clematis Street
30 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully Renovated Beautiful Home makes this move in easy! Beautiful white cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances feels light and bright. Hardwood floors add to the ambiance of the home. Both bathrooms are fully renovated and Gorgeousl.
Port Jefferson Station
23 Doris Avenue
23 Doris Avenue, Port Jefferson Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Vintage inline ranch.. Whole house rental!!~~ 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Office, LR, DR Part Basement w/ W/D..Backyard OFF STREET Parking..Owner uses Garage/STG ~~~NEW CARPET will be installed LR/DR- NTN National tenant Network ..
Port Jefferson Station
15 Clematis Street
15 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Gorgeous Curb Appeal, Updated Hi Ranch, Oversized Bluestone Steps and Herring Bone Double Driveway,Brand New Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances/ Granite Counter Tops and Garden Window, 2 New Baths 1 yr old with Designer Tile and 1 with Jetted
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
Terryville
2 Sutton Ln
2 Sutton Lane, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent move in condition for this 3 beds,1 full bath.Fully fenced nice yard. Back ground check required by landlord via National Tenant Network. $20 fee is non-refundable.1 Month security, 1 month rent. 1 month broker fee paid by tenant.
Port Jefferson
109 E Broadway
109 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
Classic Circa Home in the heart of Port Jefferson Village offers some of the most spectacular views of Port Jefferson Harbor and Long Island Sound..
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.50 inch TV in living room. Private parking.
Miller Place
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6200 sqft
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation.
Setauket-East Setauket
14 West Meadow Lane
14 W Meadow Rd, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for September 1,2020. Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house rental, includes 2 Car Garage full unfinished basement private rear yard. Features hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, gas stove, dining room living room and small office space.
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors
Nissequogue
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
4000 sqft
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.
Old Field
137 Old Field Road
137 Old Field Rd, Old Field, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Waterfront Colonial On Scenic Conscience Bay With Your Own Private Dock. Updated With 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Private Drive, IG Pool and Patio/Deck,
Miller Place
124 Sylvan Avenue
124 Sylvan Ave, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
Beautiful Upper Unit located in Sylvan Apartments. Open Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen & Bath, Hardwood Floors, Private Entrance, Washer & Dryer on Premises. Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Beach.
Selden
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,
Old Field
15 Flax Pond Woods Rd
15 Flax Pond Woods Rd, Old Field, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3500 sqft
4 to 5 bedroom 4 full bath colonial spacious room 1st floor master bedroom with full bath or rec room nestled on 2.2 acres cul de sac street, private beach access
Farmingville
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE
Centereach
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.
Selden
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.
Selden
57 S Evergreen Drive
57 South Evergreen Drive, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Diamond condition * Possible 3rd Bdrm/Office * Newly renovated * Granite kitchen * New flooring * Huge rooms * Credit (FICO) Score Must Be over 700..No Exceptions * Absolutely No Pets Or Smoking * Detached Garage Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.
Selden
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.
Setauket-East Setauket
8 Saint George Gle Drive 8
8 Saint George Glen Dr, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4600 sqft
Amazingly spacious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house. This house is located in the Three Village School district and is close to Stony Brook University. Eat in Kitchen with wonderful views of the private, manicured grounds.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Port Jefferson Station, the median rent is $1,361 for a studio, $1,511 for a 1-bedroom, $1,800 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,321 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Port Jefferson Station, check out our monthly Port Jefferson Station Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Port Jefferson Station area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, and Yale University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port Jefferson Station from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and West Haven.
