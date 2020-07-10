/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:55 PM
90 Apartments for rent in Bridgeport, CT with washer-dryer
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North End
745 Ruth St
745 Ruth Street, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
Well Kept Ranch with close proximity to Sacred Heart as well as other everyday conveniences. 4 bedrooms are an attribute to those seeking potential University student housing.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
2916 Fairfield Ave
2916 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
Super cool one bedroom apartment featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, granite counters and stainless steel sink, subway tile back splash & Kraftsmaid cabinets. In- unit stacked washer/dryer. Highly efficient on-demand, gas heat and hot water.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North End
333 Vincellette St 38
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent- Heat & HW included! - Property Id: 300333 Heat & Hot Water Included in Rent Price!! Beautifully remodeled townhouse located in the desirable North End of Bridgeport! This two level unit was completely remodeled in
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East End
638 Seaview Ave 2
638 Seaview Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Nice Second floor apartment - Property Id: 313577 Second floor apartment with 3 bedrooms, bathroom updated, fresh painted, hardwood and vinyl floors, washer and dryer hook up, parking space and storage avalaible, large back yard, close to
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
2600 Park Avenue
2600 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 Park Avenue in Bridgeport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
South End
535 Gregory Street
535 Gregory St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment. Great location next to University of Bridgeport as well as Seaside Park. The apartment has washer and dryer in unit plus great appliances. The entire floor has redone. A must see!
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
North End
20 Raleigh Road
20 Raleigh Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2610 sqft
Fantastic 5 bedroom 2 Bath home completely renovated in 2020 from top to bottom. New kitchen & baths, brand new hardwood floors, fireplace, sun porch, great yard on a quiet street only steps from Sacred Heart! Ideal for roommates!!
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
282 Scofield Avenue
282 Scofield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3014 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed/ 1 bath first-floor unit. This unit has been renovated. The updated kitchen offers a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher, and breakfast bar. Washer and dryer included. The kitchen opens to the family room, for an open concept.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
North End
2994 Madison Avenue
2994 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
875 sqft
BRIGHT & TASTEFULLY updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in desirable North End complex 1.5 mile from Sacred Heart University.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
8-10 High Ridge Drive
8 High Ridge Dr, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Beautifully updated 2-bedroom townhouse style rental. Six foot hedges around the perimeter of the property for privacy and charm. Features driveway, outdoor patio and storage shed, washer/dryer, and eat in kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
North End
2955 Madison Avenue
2955 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
740 sqft
Settle right into this IMMACULATE and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom unit in North Bridgeport in the desirable "Foxledge" Complex privately tucked away off Madison Avenue with oodles of parking for your guests.
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
The Siena Building
2340 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom for $1275.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. 2340 North Avenue in Bridgeport on the Fairfield town line. Newly remodeled units have beautiful hardwood-like floors and fresh paint. Building is secure with 24 hour security cameras.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
North End
663 Frenchtown Road
663 Frenchtown Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1832 sqft
Recent Extensive Remodeling, This 9 room, 5 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
North End
22 Riverview Drive
22 Riverview Drive, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
907 sqft
private prime north end location, end of cul de sac. desirable 1st floor end unit. spacious bright rooms. living rm w/sliders to deck. walk in closet, assigned parking in front of unit. pool & pool house, washer & dryer storage for unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
22 Jetland Place
22 Jetland Place, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Modern, recently updated (2019) 2 bedroom 1 bath, first-floor apartment. Dark hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances round out the large eat-in kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
North End
59 Vanguard Street
59 Vanguard Street, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1519 sqft
This strategically located home has two brand new bathrooms and newly renovated kitchen. Within 5 minutes walk of Stop & Shop, many restaurants and stores. Great for SHU students being a seven minute drive to campus or family.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
575 Ellsworth Street - 307
575 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
Welcome to RockRidge Place located in historic Black Rock, a close-knit harborside community located in affluent Fairfield County, CT.
1 of 17
Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
1 Unit Available
North End
50 Greenhouse Road
50 Greenhouse Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1297 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH END CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO THE DECK. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
3250 Fairfield Ave
3250 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this spacious two bedroom 1st floor unit with two full bathroom in the highly sought after Village at Black Rock condominiums. The Master bedroom has a private full bath along with walk out access to the rear porch.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
North End
54-56 Hallock
54 Hallock St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Reduce for quick Rent!!!Prime north end Spacious 3 bedroom apartment in the North end. Two to choose from Fresly painted, Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in-Kitchen, Private backyard, Laundry in the unit. Plenty of storage.
Results within 1 mile of Bridgeport
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,410
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
210 Jennings Road
210 Jennings Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1170 sqft
Updated and polished apartment! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, large living room, eat-in kitchen and walk out deck. Owner pays for Wi-Fi, lawn/snow maintenance and trash removal. Central A/C, new wash/dry in unit, off-street parking, private rear yard.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
53 Noble Street - 2
53 Noble Street, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
2ND FLOOR 2 bedrooms / 1 bath / kitchen & Huge living room and dinning room Gas furnace Pushed Heat Air Central Air Insulated windows NEW kitchen cabinets NEW Appliances WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT OFF STREET PARKING GAS HEAT Small Pets possible
