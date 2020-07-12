Apartment List
/
CT
/
bridgeport
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:02 PM

130 Apartments for rent in Bridgeport, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bridgeport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
338 Pearl Harbor Street
338 Pearl Harbor Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Beautiful half duplex move in ready! Well kept unit with wood floors throughout the home. Featuring 2 spacious bedrooms, kitchen, living room, laundry room and a gorgeous back yard with parking right in front of the home! Come see !

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North End
745 Ruth St
745 Ruth Street, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
Well Kept Ranch with close proximity to Sacred Heart as well as other everyday conveniences. 4 bedrooms are an attribute to those seeking potential University student housing.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Reservoir - Whiskey Hill
981 Sylvan Ave
981 Sylvan Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
Newly renovated, single family home, great commuter property, brand new 2nd floor, with 3 bedroom plus 1 extra room suitable for office or den and full bathroom, first floor contains 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
North Bridgeport
35 Richardson Street
35 Richardson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Ideal opportunity to rent this beautiful apartment with all the comforts of home. This is a 6 room apartment featuring living room, dining room and a totally updated kitchen with granite counters , stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East End
638 Seaview Ave 2
638 Seaview Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Nice Second floor apartment - Property Id: 313577 Second floor apartment with 3 bedrooms, bathroom updated, fresh painted, hardwood and vinyl floors, washer and dryer hook up, 2 parking spaces and storage avalaible, large back yard, close to

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
West End - West Side
823 Beechwood Avenue
823 Beechwood Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2687 sqft
LARGE TWO BEDROOM LIVING ROOM , LARGE KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
453 Gurdon Street
453 Gurdon St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1850 sqft
This apt. is one of a kind Huge 2nd and 3rd fl. 3 to 4 bedroms. All remodeled Beautiful hardwd fl. all tiled bathrms & kitchen, Granite counter tops w/cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances. extra office, bdrm or play room on 2nd fl.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
451 Gurdon Street
451 Gurdon Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
The apartment that you were waiting for. Completely remodeled. All beautiful and glowing hardwood flrs. Tiled kitchen, granite counter tops with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances including microwave.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
729 Madison Avenue
729 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS 3RD FLOOR 2 BEDROOM INCLUDES LIVING AND DINNING ROOM HARD WOOD FLOORS PARKING SPACE FOR 1 CAR

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
North End
1825 Chopsey Hill Road
1825 Chopsey Hill Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Walking Distance to Sacred Hearts Cambridge and Oakview campuses! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
East End
710 Connecticut Avenue
710 Connecticut Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom apartment available immediately. This is a 1st. floor apartment with a brand new bathroom. The kitchen has also been updated with new cherrywood cabinets, new counter tops, and flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
South End
535 Gregory Street
535 Gregory St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment. Great location next to University of Bridgeport as well as Seaside Park. The apartment has washer and dryer in unit plus great appliances. The entire floor has redone. A must see!

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
North End
20 Raleigh Road
20 Raleigh Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2610 sqft
Fantastic 5 bedroom 2 Bath home completely renovated in 2020 from top to bottom. New kitchen & baths, brand new hardwood floors, fireplace, sun porch, great yard on a quiet street only steps from Sacred Heart! Ideal for roommates!!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
East End
352 Bunnell Street
352 Bunnell St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95. Brand new kitchen features new cabinets with granite counter top, tiled back splash, tiled on the floor all new appliances. All new thermal windows.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
East End
350 Bunnell Street
350 Bunnell Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom, one one and half bathrooms apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
282 Scofield Avenue
282 Scofield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3014 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed/ 1 bath first-floor unit. This unit has been renovated. The updated kitchen offers a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher, and breakfast bar. Washer and dryer included. The kitchen opens to the family room, for an open concept.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
Cypress
585 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
950 sqft
Mid-Rise Building with Elevator Located just minutes from the finest restaurants, bistros and nightlife. Gorgeous Vinyl hardwood floors, granite counters, oak cabinets, appliances. Within a short distance of New England's finest beaches.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
East Side
6 Armstrong Place
6 Armstrong Place, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
913 sqft
Beautiful 2 floor apartment!! This second floor apartment features 2 bedrooms, gorgeous kitchen and bathroom on the main floor then on the 3rd floor features 2 additional bedroom and another bathroom! Please come see this beautiful updated apartment

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
718 Lincoln Avenue
718 Lincoln Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1488 sqft
A MUST SEE!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Large single family home with a serene environment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
North End
2994 Madison Avenue
2994 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
875 sqft
BRIGHT & TASTEFULLY updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in desirable North End complex 1.5 mile from Sacred Heart University.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
8-10 High Ridge Drive
8 High Ridge Dr, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Beautifully updated 2-bedroom townhouse style rental. Six foot hedges around the perimeter of the property for privacy and charm. Features driveway, outdoor patio and storage shed, washer/dryer, and eat in kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
North End
2955 Madison Avenue
2955 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
740 sqft
Settle right into this IMMACULATE and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom unit in North Bridgeport in the desirable "Foxledge" Complex privately tucked away off Madison Avenue with oodles of parking for your guests.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
North Bridgeport
132 Virginia Avenue
132 Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
This townhouse style rental is waiting for you. Featuring two bedroom, living room dinning area, remodel kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors, finish basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bridgeport, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bridgeport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bridgeport 1 BedroomsBridgeport 2 BedroomsBridgeport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBridgeport 3 BedroomsBridgeport Apartments with Balcony
Bridgeport Apartments with GarageBridgeport Apartments with GymBridgeport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBridgeport Apartments with ParkingBridgeport Apartments with Pool
Bridgeport Apartments with Washer-DryerBridgeport Dog Friendly ApartmentsBridgeport Furnished ApartmentsBridgeport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CT
West Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CT
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Islip, NYBethpage, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Bridgeport

Apartments Near Colleges

University of BridgeportHousatonic Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College