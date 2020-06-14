Apartment List
66 Apartments for rent in Bridgeport, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bridgeport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North End
1 Unit Available
495 Glendale Ave 11
495 Glendale Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
Sunny Bridgeport North End Condo - Property Id: 111945 1 Bedroom / 1 bath Condo in quiet and safe area in the North End of Bridgeport.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
80 Cartright St 5h
80 Cartright St, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Unit 5h Available 09/01/20 Cartright towers condominium / heat included - Property Id: 293508 Spacious one bedroom, hardwood floors large closets and beautiful balcony . Off at parking, laundry on premises , with door man and security building.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Reservoir - Whiskey Hill
1 Unit Available
981 Sylvan Ave
981 Sylvan Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
Newly renovated, single family home, great commuter property, brand new 2nd floor, with 3 bedroom plus 1 extra room suitable for office or den and full bathroom, first floor contains 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Black Rock
2 Units Available
2916 Fairfield Ave
2916 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
$975
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
Super cool one bedroom apartment featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, granite counters and stainless steel sink, subway tile back splash & Kraftsmaid cabinets. In- unit stacked washer/dryer. Highly efficient on-demand, gas heat and hot water.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
East End
1 Unit Available
350 Bunnell Street
350 Bunnell Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom, one one and half bathrooms apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North End
1 Unit Available
185 Bretton Street
185 Bretton Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
626 sqft
North End Condo very ample, Freshly painted w/hardwood floors and tiled kitchen and bathroom. Very nice size bdrms with plenty of closet space. Intercome. Reserve parking w/ gate for more privacy. DEFINITELY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
Cypress
585 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
950 sqft
Mid-Rise Building with Elevator Located just minutes from the finest restaurants, bistros and nightlife. Gorgeous Vinyl hardwood floors, granite counters, oak cabinets, appliances. Within a short distance of New England's finest beaches.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
182 Dupont Place
182 DuPont Pl, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Completely renovated, gorgeous townhouse style apartment. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, Carrera quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. New modern tiled bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
132 Virginia Avenue
132 Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
This townhouse style rental is waiting for you. Featuring two bedroom, living room dinning area, remodel kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors, finish basement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
North End
1 Unit Available
56 Hallock
56 Hallock St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Reduce for quick Rent!!!Prime north end Spacious 3 bedroom apartment in the North end. Fresly painted, Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in-Kitchen, Private backyard, Laundry in the unit. Plenty of storage. References and credit check required.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North End
1 Unit Available
20 Raleigh Road
20 Raleigh Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2610 sqft
Fantastic 5 bedroom 2 Bath home completely renovated in 2020 from top to bottom. New kitchen & baths, brand new hardwood floors, fireplace, sun porch, great yard on a quiet street only steps from Sacred Heart! Ideal for roommates!!

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North End
1 Unit Available
296 Exeter Street
296 Exeter Street, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1015 sqft
Stunning 2nd Floor remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath with private deck, granite countertops, new kitchen, and fresh new bathroom. Large pantry closet off the kitchen, with plenty of storage.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
The Siena Building
2340 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom for $1275.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. 2340 North Avenue in Bridgeport on the Fairfield town line. Newly remodeled units have beautiful hardwood-like floors and fresh paint. Building is secure with 24 hour security cameras.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North End
1 Unit Available
663 Frenchtown Road
663 Frenchtown Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1832 sqft
Recent Extensive Remodeling, This 9 room, 5 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North End
1 Unit Available
1825 Chopsey Hill Road
1825 Chopsey Hill Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Walking Distance to Sacred Hearts Cambridge and Oakview campuses! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North End
1 Unit Available
333 Vincellette Street
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Spacious townhome for rent, located in the desirable Candlelight Square complex in the North End of Bridgeport! This unit was completely remodeled in 2019, and features 3 bedrooms and 1.

1 of 4

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1491 Pembroke St
1491 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School. - Section 8 Welcome.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
22 Jetland Place
22 Jetland Place, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Modern, recently updated (2019) 2 bedroom 1 bath, first-floor apartment. Dark hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances round out the large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
575 Ellsworth Street - 307
575 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
RockRidge Place. Completely and newly renovated luxury apartment with hardwood floors, shaker kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave). New bathroom and lighting.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
West End - West Side
1 Unit Available
898 Norman St
898 Norman St, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
**HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED** Charming 1 Bed/1 bath apartment available now on Normon street, Bridgeport. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious closet. The kitchen includes stove, fridge and kitchen cabinets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North End
1 Unit Available
97 Stoehrs Place
97 Stoehrs Place, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1339 sqft
College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport North End.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North End
1 Unit Available
33 Trelane Drive
33 Trelane Drive, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1888 sqft
Totally updated Large Raised Ranch. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Dinning area leads to slides to large deck.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
365 Salem Street
365 Salem Street, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2227 sqft
Spotless ready to move in condition.Lots of living space over 2000 sqf.Renovated in 2016.Replacement windows hardwood floors.1 Bedroom in 1st floor 3 bedrooms in the 2nd floors.Basement rooms and Garage not included .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bridgeport, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bridgeport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

