3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM
82 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bridgeport, CT
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
6 Armstrong Place
6 Armstrong Place, Bridgeport, CT
Beautiful 2 floor apartment!! This second floor apartment features 2 bedrooms, gorgeous kitchen and bathroom on the main floor then on the 3rd floor features 2 additional bedroom and another bathroom! Please come see this beautiful updated apartment
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
471 Westfield Ave
471 Westfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Freshly updated, loaded with amenities, super convenient to Sacred Heart University and all that both Bridgeport & Fairfield have to offer. Minutes from the Merritt Parkway, Rt 8 & i95.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
745 Ruth St
745 Ruth Street, Bridgeport, CT
Well Kept Ranch with close proximity to Sacred Heart as well as other everyday conveniences. 4 bedrooms are an attribute to those seeking potential University student housing.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
1 Unit Available
370 East Ave
370 East Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Expansive and updated town house style half duplex home. The unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living room and dining room with loads of closet, basement and walk in attic space for all of your storage needs.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1489 Pembroke St
1489 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North End
1 Unit Available
3411 Main Street
3411 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1400 sqft
This spacious second and third-floor duplex apartment offers a private entrance and abundant parking. The apartment offers a gracious living room, modern eat-in kitchen, master bedroom, second bedroom and a modern full bath on the main level.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
42 Elmsford Road
42 Elmsford Road, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1132 sqft
Easy living in this one level ranch with no steps. Fresh, clean, light, bright and ready to move right in. Extra large living room has great wall space for your wrap sofa, comfy chairs and the large screen TV. Master bedroom has double closets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North End
1 Unit Available
56 Hallock
56 Hallock St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Reduce for quick Rent!!!Prime north end Spacious 3 bedroom apartment in the North end. Fresly painted, Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in-Kitchen, Private backyard, Laundry in the unit. Plenty of storage. References and credit check required.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West End - West Side
1 Unit Available
272 Cottage Street
272 Cottage Street, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2015 sqft
3 BED ROOM $1650 RENTAL FULLY RENOVATED RENT INCLUDE ELECTRIC AN GAS ADDITIONAL 2 BEDROOM LOCATED ON THE 1ST FLOOR 2 FULL BATHROOM INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND GAS $1550 FULLY RENOVATED
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
20 Raleigh Road
20 Raleigh Road, Bridgeport, CT
Fantastic 5 bedroom 2 Bath home completely renovated in 2020 from top to bottom. New kitchen & baths, brand new hardwood floors, fireplace, sun porch, great yard on a quiet street only steps from Sacred Heart! Ideal for roommates!!
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
296 Exeter Street
296 Exeter Street, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1015 sqft
Stunning 2nd Floor remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath with private deck, granite countertops, new kitchen, and fresh new bathroom. Large pantry closet off the kitchen, with plenty of storage.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
663 Frenchtown Road
663 Frenchtown Road, Bridgeport, CT
Recent Extensive Remodeling, This 9 room, 5 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
1825 Chopsey Hill Road
1825 Chopsey Hill Road, Bridgeport, CT
College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Walking Distance to Sacred Hearts Cambridge and Oakview campuses! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
333 Vincellette Street
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Spacious townhome for rent, located in the desirable Candlelight Square complex in the North End of Bridgeport! This unit was completely remodeled in 2019, and features 3 bedrooms and 1.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
125-127 High Ridge Drive
125 High Ridge Dr, Bridgeport, CT
This Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home is renovated & move-in ready! Water and security system are included in the rent! 125 High Ridge provides ample off-street parking and a 2-car garage allowing for parking to be a breeze.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
59 Vanguard Street
59 Vanguard Street, Bridgeport, CT
This strategically located home was renovated 3 years ago. Within 5 minutes walk of Stop & Shop, many restaurants and stores. Great for SHU students being a seven minute drive to campus or family.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
97 Stoehrs Place
97 Stoehrs Place, Bridgeport, CT
College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport North End.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
33 Trelane Drive
33 Trelane Drive, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1888 sqft
Totally updated Large Raised Ranch. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Dinning area leads to slides to large deck.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
105 Beauvue Terrace
105 Beauvue Terrace, Bridgeport, CT
UTILITIES INCLUDED! North end location. Large cape style home offers updated amenities. Spacious living room leading to an entertaining room with featured field stone fireplace and sliders to access backyard and deck.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
365 Salem Street
365 Salem Street, Bridgeport, CT
Spotless ready to move in condition.Lots of living space over 2000 sqf.Renovated in 2016.Replacement windows hardwood floors.1 Bedroom in 1st floor 3 bedrooms in the 2nd floors.Basement rooms and Garage not included .
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
208 Rocton Avenue
208 Rocton Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Stunning! Fully Renovated 5BR 2BA corner lot Cape in desirable Northend Location. Brand new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and center island.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Hollow
1 Unit Available
547 Harral Avenue
547 Harral Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Single family home for rent. 3 bedroom, 1 full bath freshly painted inside, new Living Room floor, gas heat. Just bring appliances and it can be yours.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
136 Garden Drive
136 Garden Dr, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
Unit available for rent in JUNE! Spacious, sun-filled and close to all local amenities, this rental can be perfect for you! Flexible rent duration makes this property worth inquiring about.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
134 Garden Drive
134 Garden Drive, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1176 sqft
Unit available for rent at the end of November! Spacious, sun-filled, and close to all local amenities, this rental can be perfect for you! Flexible rent duration makes this property worth inquiring about.
