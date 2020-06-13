75 Apartments for rent in Kings Park, NY📍
If you are looking into discovering a new home in Kings Park, you can have fun checking out pet-friendly apartments, one-bedroom apartments for rent, and other great premier apartments in Kings Park, New York. You'll want to give yourself at least a month to find the best places to rent, as this is a well-regarded neighborhood with a high occupancy rate. Look online, in the local papers and by putting hitting the sidewalks of the community.
Why not take a little time to cruise around the neighborhoods of Kings Park before deciding where to live? There are a few distinct sections:
Landing Avenue: This neighborhood runs next to the Smithtown Landing Golf Course and is a great place to find a single-family home or condo. Bring your clubs and move in.
Church Street: The Church Street neighborhood crosses through the center of the community and is an ideal spot for shopping, dining, walking, biking and relaxing. It is the perfect blend of rentals and owner-occupied properties, from apartment complexes to single-family homes.
Sunken Meadows Parkway: This neighborhood is near the parkway, which is a major road, and is a great place for commuters to rent or own. It's close to the community center, too, with its activities, sports and surrounding park.
This town is aptly named. A former rail spur is now a stellar bike path. The lovely Sunken Meadow State Park near Long Island Sound has six miles of trails, plus a public golf course for swinging some balls around. There's also a running hill known as Cardiac Hill for its steep inclines that'll get your heart pumping. The Long Island Kingsmen Drum and Bugle Corps also called Kings Park home for over a decade, and artifacts from this musical history can be found in Kings Park Museum.