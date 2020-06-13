75 Apartments for rent in Kings Park, NY

This town is aptly named. A former rail spur is now a stellar bike path. The lovely Sunken Meadow State Park near Long Island Sound has six miles of trails, plus a public golf course for swinging some balls around. There's also a running hill known as Cardiac Hill for its steep inclines that'll get your heart pumping. The Long Island Kingsmen Drum and Bugle Corps also called Kings Park home for over a decade, and artifacts from this musical history can be found in Kings Park Museum.