Last updated June 13 2020

39 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bridgeport, CT

Finding an apartment in Bridgeport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
East Side
1 Unit Available
1489 Pembroke St
1489 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School.

Last updated June 13
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
1 Unit Available
370 East Ave
370 East Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
Expansive and updated town house style half duplex home. The unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living room and dining room with loads of closet, basement and walk in attic space for all of your storage needs.

Last updated June 13
West End - West Side
1 Unit Available
1999 North Ave
1999 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1999 North Ave Second Floor - Property Id: 300931 3 Car parking space back yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300931 Property Id 300931 (RLNE5857296)

Last updated June 13
North End
1 Unit Available
471 Westfield Ave
471 Westfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1843 sqft
Freshly updated, loaded with amenities, super convenient to Sacred Heart University and all that both Bridgeport & Fairfield have to offer. Minutes from the Merritt Parkway, Rt 8 & i95.

Last updated May 14
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
The Siena Building
2340 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom for $1275.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. 2340 North Avenue in Bridgeport on the Fairfield town line. Newly remodeled units have beautiful hardwood-like floors and fresh paint. Building is secure with 24 hour security cameras.

Last updated June 13
North End
1 Unit Available
333 Vincellette Street
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Spacious townhome for rent, located in the desirable Candlelight Square complex in the North End of Bridgeport! This unit was completely remodeled in 2019, and features 3 bedrooms and 1.

Last updated April 28
East Side
1 Unit Available
1491 Pembroke St
1491 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School. - Section 8 Welcome.

Last updated June 13
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
575 Ellsworth Street - 307
575 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
RockRidge Place. Completely and newly renovated luxury apartment with hardwood floors, shaker kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave). New bathroom and lighting.

Last updated April 9
West End - West Side
1 Unit Available
898 Norman St
898 Norman St, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
**HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED** Charming 1 Bed/1 bath apartment available now on Normon street, Bridgeport. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious closet. The kitchen includes stove, fridge and kitchen cabinets.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified

Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
99 Baldwin Ter
99 Baldwin Terrace, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Walk to beach in desirably Fairfield Beach area... great school system.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
53 Noble Street - 2
53 Noble Street, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
2ND FLOOR 2 bedrooms / 1 bath / kitchen & Huge living room and dinning room Gas furnace Pushed Heat Air Central Air Insulated windows NEW kitchen cabinets NEW Appliances WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT OFF STREET PARKING GAS HEAT Small Pets possible
Verified

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,505
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified

Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1987 Fairfield Beach Road
1987 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
2955 sqft
** READ PLEASE : ONLY AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 25, 2021. RENOVATED and ELEGANT Single home peacefully settled in a very private ,tranquil and family section of the Penfield Beach.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
80 Clements Drive
80 Clements Drive, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2488 sqft
Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
26 Oronoque Trail
26 Oronoque Trail, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Just move into this well-maintained 3BR 1.5 Bath Hi-Ranch. New hardwood floors with bright oversized Eat-In-Kitchen. Sliders to deck right off the Kitchen. Ask about pets, No Smoking. Garage included. Tenant to remove snow and maintain lawn.

Last updated April 4
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
54 Greenview Ln
54 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,560
1000 sqft
SPACIOUS, QUIET & COZY LUXURY PENTHOUSE UNIT! - Property Id: 196192 203-502-3496 *** PRIVATE ENTRANCE, NO COMMON AREAS *** GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION! Bright, Open Concept * 1,000 SF, 1BD / 1 BR * No Neighbors above!! FEATURES: In-Unit W/D * Gleaming

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4 Patterson Avenue
4 Patterson Avenue, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1216 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom unit with small deck off kitchen. Newer appliances and finished area in basement for lots of storage. One assigned parking spot and visitor parking in the back.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,834
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,842
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,516
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bridgeport, CT

Finding an apartment in Bridgeport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

