59 Apartments for rent in Bridgeport, CT with garage

Bridgeport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
61 Merchant Street
61 Merchant Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
BROOKLAWN LOCATION! This cozy apartment features 2 large bedrooms one with walk in closet! kitchen and living room. Minutes away from 95, Trumbull Mall, Sacred Heart and so much more. Available immediately.

North End
1 Unit Available
3411 Main Street
3411 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1400 sqft
This spacious second and third-floor duplex apartment offers a private entrance and abundant parking. The apartment offers a gracious living room, modern eat-in kitchen, master bedroom, second bedroom and a modern full bath on the main level.

Reservoir - Whiskey Hill
1 Unit Available
981 Sylvan Ave
981 Sylvan Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
Newly renovated, single family home, great commuter property, brand new 2nd floor, with 3 bedroom plus 1 extra room suitable for office or den and full bathroom, first floor contains 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen

North End
1 Unit Available
495 Glendale Ave 11
495 Glendale Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
Sunny Bridgeport North End Condo - Property Id: 111945 1 Bedroom / 1 bath Condo in quiet and safe area in the North End of Bridgeport.

Black Rock
1 Unit Available
167 Wilson Street
167 Wilson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
950 sqft
1st fl. 2 bdrms apt. Nice ample Freshly painted. New remodeled kitchen with granite counter top. Stainless steel appliances, Street parking Garage for rent if storage needed.

North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
182 Dupont Place
182 DuPont Pl, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Completely renovated, gorgeous townhouse style apartment. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, Carrera quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. New modern tiled bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout.

Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
The Siena Building
2340 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom for $1275.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. 2340 North Avenue in Bridgeport on the Fairfield town line. Newly remodeled units have beautiful hardwood-like floors and fresh paint. Building is secure with 24 hour security cameras.

North End
1 Unit Available
663 Frenchtown Road
663 Frenchtown Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1832 sqft
Recent Extensive Remodeling, This 9 room, 5 Bedroom, 2.

Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
125-127 High Ridge Drive
125 High Ridge Dr, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3126 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home is renovated & move-in ready! Water and security system are included in the rent! 125 High Ridge provides ample off-street parking and a 2-car garage allowing for parking to be a breeze.

North End
1 Unit Available
33 Trelane Drive
33 Trelane Drive, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1888 sqft
Totally updated Large Raised Ranch. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Dinning area leads to slides to large deck.

Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
365 Salem Street
365 Salem Street, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2227 sqft
Spotless ready to move in condition.Lots of living space over 2000 sqf.Renovated in 2016.Replacement windows hardwood floors.1 Bedroom in 1st floor 3 bedrooms in the 2nd floors.Basement rooms and Garage not included .

North End
1 Unit Available
136 Garden Drive
136 Garden Dr, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
Unit available for rent in JUNE! Spacious, sun-filled and close to all local amenities, this rental can be perfect for you! Flexible rent duration makes this property worth inquiring about.

North End
1 Unit Available
134 Garden Drive
134 Garden Drive, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1176 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit available for rent at the end of November! Spacious, sun-filled, and close to all local amenities, this rental can be perfect for you! Flexible rent duration makes this property worth inquiring about.
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.

1 Unit Available
12 Miranda Lane
12 Miranda Lane, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Great townhouse located near train, shopping major highways and restaurants with forest view. Home offers garage, finished lower level, deck, dining room, and carpet in bedrooms, hardwood floors,central air and gas heat. Awesome Complex.

1 Unit Available
116 Brentwood Avenue
116 Brentwood Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1288 sqft
Complete Renovated Spacious Townhouse! Living room, Eat-in-Kitchen, 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, Central Air, Gas Heat Hardwood floor throughout and 2 car garage Just minutes away from Metro Fairfield train station to NYC and Close to Fairfield
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,505
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.

1 Unit Available
528 Brookside Drive
528 Brookside Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4154 sqft
JULY just got way more fun! Splash your way through the hottest summer month in this newly updated and expanded, freshly decorated, 4 bedroom Colonial on 1.6 acres with pool, oversized patio, swing set, basketball hoop and more.

1 Unit Available
45 Glenfield Avenue
45 Glenfield Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1267 sqft
Move right in to this 3 Bedroom Cape in Paradise Green. This home has been well maintained, cared for and updated, very clean. Just move in and call it home. Walk to Wooster Park for fishing & sports fields.

Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
494 Naugatuck Avenue
494 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Centrally located this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse features kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, and sliders to balcony. Totally remodeled! Living room and half bath on first floor. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath.

1 Unit Available
1510 Fairfield Beach Road
1510 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3150 sqft
This wonderful beach house offers water views from every room - sunrise to sunset. Situated on Pine Creek, relax and enjoy the gentle breezes provided by cross winds of the sound and the creek.

Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
30 Greenview Lane
30 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
872 sqft
Wonderful 1 bedroom unit that has been very well maintained. Updated kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with extra closet space. Open concept for the living and dining room with plenty of space to entertain.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

