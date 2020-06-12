/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:29 PM
59 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bridgeport, CT
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
167 Wilson Street
167 Wilson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
950 sqft
1st fl. 2 bdrms apt. Nice ample Freshly painted. New remodeled kitchen with granite counter top. Stainless steel appliances, Street parking Garage for rent if storage needed.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North End
1 Unit Available
2994 Madison Avenue
2994 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
875 sqft
BRIGHT & TASTEFULLY updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in desirable North End complex 1.5 mile from Sacred Heart University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
8-10 High Ridge Drive
8 High Ridge Dr, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Beautifully updated 2-bedroom townhouse style rental. Six foot hedges around the perimeter of the property for privacy and charm. Features driveway, outdoor patio and storage shed, washer/dryer, and eat in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
Cypress
585 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
950 sqft
Mid-Rise Building with Elevator Located just minutes from the finest restaurants, bistros and nightlife. Gorgeous Vinyl hardwood floors, granite counters, oak cabinets, appliances. Within a short distance of New England's finest beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
182 Dupont Place
182 DuPont Pl, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Completely renovated, gorgeous townhouse style apartment. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, Carrera quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. New modern tiled bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
132 Virginia Avenue
132 Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
This townhouse style rental is waiting for you. Featuring two bedroom, living room dinning area, remodel kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors, finish basement.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
151 Louisiana Avenue
151 Louisiana Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Renovated unit with finished basement, newer kitchen cabinets,quartz countertops,stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in the basement, basement has new floors. Updated bathroom upstairs, all new windows.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East End
1 Unit Available
350 Bunnell Street
350 Bunnell Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95. Brand new kitchen features new cabinets with granite counter top, tiled back splash, tiled on the floor all new appliances. All new thermal windows.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
282 Scofield Avenue
282 Scofield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3014 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed/ 1 bath first-floor unit. This unit has been renovated. The updated kitchen offers a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher, and breakfast bar. Washer and dryer included. The kitchen opens to the family room, for an open concept.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North End
1 Unit Available
89 Ameridge Drive
89 Ameridge Drive, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1180 sqft
Lovely second floor unit. All large rooms. Beautiful flooring. Master bedroom with .5 bath and walk in closet. Rent includes heat and hot water. Great north end location on quiet street.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North End
1 Unit Available
260 Edgemoor Road
260 Edgemoor Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1510 sqft
Just remodeled, nice North End Townhouse 2 bdrms 1 1/2 bath Partially finished basement, Resevred parking. In ground pool to enjoy summer days. This is a place to be. Call now it won't last. No pets and No smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East End
1 Unit Available
75 Newfield Avenue
75 Newfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Nice 3rd fl. freshly painted. with ocean view. Walk distance to Water., Close to Rt 95. Surveillance cameras. Clean. Owner lives in property. Well take care property. No pets and no smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
35 Richardson Street
35 Richardson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ideal opportunity to rent this fully furnished, flexible, short term rental apartment with all the comforts of home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North End
1 Unit Available
50 Burnsford Avenue
50 Burnsford Ave, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3575 sqft
Well maintained first floor apartment in desirable North End location. Apartment features two large bedrooms. bathroom, kitchen, formal dining room and living room. All tenants will be screened for credit, eviction, and background check.
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1491 Pembroke St
1491 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School. - Section 8 Welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
22 Jetland Place
22 Jetland Place, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Modern, recently updated (2019) 2 bedroom 1 bath, first-floor apartment. Dark hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances round out the large eat-in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
106 Morehouse Street
106 Morehouse St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Welcome Home! Set In The Heart Of Black Rock A Charming Coastal Community Town! This Very Special And Charming Completely Redone Apartment Is Located On A Quiet Cul De Sac, Bright Sunny Unit In Pristine Condition.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
341 Spring Street
341 Spring Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Two bedroom apartment two nice size bedrooms. Eat in kitchen with lots of pantry space. Walking distance to shops and public transportation. Fresh paint and 1 car off street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East End
1 Unit Available
352 Bunnell Street
352 Bunnell St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95. Brand new kitchen features new cabinets with granite counter top, tiled back splash, tiled on the floor all new appliances. All new thermal windows.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
42 Ferris Street
42 Ferris Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1310 sqft
Terrific location. Light, bright and spacious on cul- de- sac with views of Black Rock Harbor. Welcoming front porch. Open layout first floor with Kitchen and Family Room. Half Bath with Laundry hook up.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
West End - West Side
1 Unit Available
844 Colorado Avenue
844 Colorado Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Remodeled 2nd. ample nice 2 bdrms and 1 full bath All new Siding, Windows, Roof, Gas Furnace. Refinished hardwood flooring. Parking for 1 cars. No pets and No smoking.
Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
North End
1 Unit Available
50 Greenhouse Road
50 Greenhouse Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1297 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH END CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO THE DECK. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1255 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
