This lovely Westminster ranch home features hardwood floors throughout, a large fenced in back yard, front entrance ramp. Three bedrooms with a bonus room, large basement and large family room. Located close to schools, shopping, and dining. Pets possible with approval. Home is available for move in after January 1st, 2020.