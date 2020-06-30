All apartments in Westminster
8460 Decatur Street Unit 139
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

8460 Decatur Street Unit 139

8460 North Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

8460 North Decatur Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Condo!!!!!!! - This condo is updated through out and partially furnished. It is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom open layout with your own patio off the living room. The living room also has vaulted ceiling's with sky lights to add lots of natural light. The kitchen is right off the living space and has stainless steal appliances with granite counter tops, along with the subway back splash. Which makes the condo have the modern feel. Both bedrooms and hallway have great closet space. There are all the new light fixtures in the home. You can enjoy the mountain views and enjoy the beautiful sunsets off the patio as well.

This home is located 3 minutes from US36 and only 7 minutes from I25, You can get all the way to Boulder in only 20 minutes or all the way to downtown Denver in just 17.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5199035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 have any available units?
8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 have?
Some of 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 currently offering any rent specials?
8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 is pet friendly.
Does 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 offer parking?
No, 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 does not offer parking.
Does 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 have a pool?
No, 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 does not have a pool.
Does 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 have accessible units?
No, 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 does not have accessible units.
Does 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8460 Decatur Street Unit 139 does not have units with dishwashers.

