8460 Decatur Street Unit 139

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Condo!!!!!!! - This condo is updated through out and partially furnished. It is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom open layout with your own patio off the living room. The living room also has vaulted ceiling's with sky lights to add lots of natural light. The kitchen is right off the living space and has stainless steal appliances with granite counter tops, along with the subway back splash. Which makes the condo have the modern feel. Both bedrooms and hallway have great closet space. There are all the new light fixtures in the home. You can enjoy the mountain views and enjoy the beautiful sunsets off the patio as well.



This home is located 3 minutes from US36 and only 7 minutes from I25, You can get all the way to Boulder in only 20 minutes or all the way to downtown Denver in just 17.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!



(RLNE5199035)