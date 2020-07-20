Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

7732 Zenobia Ct. Available 04/15/19 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Westminster! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with separate laundry room/study on the main level. Fenced backyard. This fully finished, huge basement has one of the bedrooms and a bathroom plus family room and more! Home is a half block from a paved bike/walking trail. Multiple parks nearby (dog parks as well). Minutes away from super markets and 24-Hour Fitness. Easy access to major highways, light rail station and Westminster bus stop hub. Minutes away from the Westminster Downtown Center.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $1,995

SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1,995

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: 2 car garage

PETS: Up to one (dogs only). Subject to owner approval.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/ Recycle



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4829105)