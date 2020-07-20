All apartments in Westminster
Last updated April 15 2019 at 6:40 PM

7732 Zenobia Ct.

7732 Zenobia Court · No Longer Available
Location

7732 Zenobia Court, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
7732 Zenobia Ct. Available 04/15/19 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Westminster! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with separate laundry room/study on the main level. Fenced backyard. This fully finished, huge basement has one of the bedrooms and a bathroom plus family room and more! Home is a half block from a paved bike/walking trail. Multiple parks nearby (dog parks as well). Minutes away from super markets and 24-Hour Fitness. Easy access to major highways, light rail station and Westminster bus stop hub. Minutes away from the Westminster Downtown Center.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1,995
SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1,995
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2 car garage
PETS: Up to one (dogs only). Subject to owner approval.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/ Recycle

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4829105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7732 Zenobia Ct. have any available units?
7732 Zenobia Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7732 Zenobia Ct. have?
Some of 7732 Zenobia Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7732 Zenobia Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
7732 Zenobia Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7732 Zenobia Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7732 Zenobia Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 7732 Zenobia Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 7732 Zenobia Ct. offers parking.
Does 7732 Zenobia Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7732 Zenobia Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7732 Zenobia Ct. have a pool?
No, 7732 Zenobia Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 7732 Zenobia Ct. have accessible units?
No, 7732 Zenobia Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 7732 Zenobia Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7732 Zenobia Ct. has units with dishwashers.
