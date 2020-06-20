5731 W 92nd Ave 107

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Mandalay Gardens 4bd Condo - Property Id: 203496



Newly renovated townhouse available for rent Feb 1, 2020.



This 4 bed/2 Bath is located in the heart of Westminster. Located on 92nd and Eaton, across from the newly planned Downtown Westminster including the Alamo Drafthouse and the bowling ally. Also located close to highway 36, RTD transportation and other shopping centers

This beautiful townhouse features granite counter tops, updated tile and vinyl flooring. There will also be brand new carpet, lighting and faucets ready upon move-in.



There are 4 bedrooms, with a designated Master, including walk-in closet and close proximity to a large bathroom. There is also a kitchen, dining room and living room, with plenty of natural light. There is also a back patio and plenty of storage.



Showing are being scheduled to start the weekend of January 24th.



Included Amenities:

Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal, Washer and Dryer hookup,

2 Designated Parking spots

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203496

Property Id 203496



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5494299)