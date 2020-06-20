All apartments in Westminster
Last updated April 2 2020

5731 W 92nd Ave 107

5731 West 92nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5731 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Madison Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Mandalay Gardens 4bd Condo - Property Id: 203496

Newly renovated townhouse available for rent Feb 1, 2020.

This 4 bed/2 Bath is located in the heart of Westminster. Located on 92nd and Eaton, across from the newly planned Downtown Westminster including the Alamo Drafthouse and the bowling ally. Also located close to highway 36, RTD transportation and other shopping centers
This beautiful townhouse features granite counter tops, updated tile and vinyl flooring. There will also be brand new carpet, lighting and faucets ready upon move-in.

There are 4 bedrooms, with a designated Master, including walk-in closet and close proximity to a large bathroom. There is also a kitchen, dining room and living room, with plenty of natural light. There is also a back patio and plenty of storage.

Showing are being scheduled to start the weekend of January 24th.

Included Amenities:
Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal, Washer and Dryer hookup,
2 Designated Parking spots
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203496
Property Id 203496

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5494299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

