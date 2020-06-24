5435 West 97th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bonus room/office that can be used as THIRD BEDROOM!



AVAILABILITY DATE: AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

PET RESTRICTIONS: Dogs or a domestic cat, 2 pets maximum. ($25 pet rent per pet will be added to current rental rate



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Office/bonus room on first floor which can be used as a third bedroom (no closet or window, door opens into foyer area)

* Open floor plan with large living & dining area

* Modern finishes throughout

* Central A/C with Nest thermostat

* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances

* Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space

* 2nd floor balcony



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown, new build

YARD: none

AIR CONDITIONING: Yes, central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Pool and grounds maintenance

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.