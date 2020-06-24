All apartments in Westminster
5435 West 97th Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 8:17 PM

5435 West 97th Avenue

5435 West 97th Ave · No Longer Available
Westminster
Central Westminster
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

5435 West 97th Ave, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bonus room/office that can be used as THIRD BEDROOM!

AVAILABILITY DATE: AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
PET RESTRICTIONS: Dogs or a domestic cat, 2 pets maximum. ($25 pet rent per pet will be added to current rental rate

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Office/bonus room on first floor which can be used as a third bedroom (no closet or window, door opens into foyer area)
* Open floor plan with large living & dining area
* Modern finishes throughout
* Central A/C with Nest thermostat
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space
* 2nd floor balcony

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown, new build
YARD: none
AIR CONDITIONING: Yes, central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Pool and grounds maintenance
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

