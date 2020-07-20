4309 W 118th Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse

Rare Bradburn Single Family home including Carriage house - This home is located in the desirable Bradburn Neighorhood. The home offers 3 full bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a finished basement plus an office on the main level. Carriage house is located above the 2 car oversized garage and includes large open room, with full bathroom and kitchenette area. Carriage home is also a great space for an in home office. Large master bedroom with a huge walk in closet. Basement is fully finished with a full bath, wet bar and great area for working out, gymnastics etc. NEW carpet in main house upper level and new flooring on main level of the home. Within walking distance to whole foods, sprouts, restaurants and pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Contact Highland Realty today for a showing- 303-466-6340.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4905171)