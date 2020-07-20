All apartments in Westminster
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

4309 W 118th Way

4309 West 118th Way · No Longer Available
Location

4309 West 118th Way, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Rare Bradburn Single Family home including Carriage house - This home is located in the desirable Bradburn Neighorhood. The home offers 3 full bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a finished basement plus an office on the main level. Carriage house is located above the 2 car oversized garage and includes large open room, with full bathroom and kitchenette area. Carriage home is also a great space for an in home office. Large master bedroom with a huge walk in closet. Basement is fully finished with a full bath, wet bar and great area for working out, gymnastics etc. NEW carpet in main house upper level and new flooring on main level of the home. Within walking distance to whole foods, sprouts, restaurants and pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Contact Highland Realty today for a showing- 303-466-6340.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4905171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 W 118th Way have any available units?
4309 W 118th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 W 118th Way have?
Some of 4309 W 118th Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 W 118th Way currently offering any rent specials?
4309 W 118th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 W 118th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4309 W 118th Way is pet friendly.
Does 4309 W 118th Way offer parking?
Yes, 4309 W 118th Way offers parking.
Does 4309 W 118th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 W 118th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 W 118th Way have a pool?
Yes, 4309 W 118th Way has a pool.
Does 4309 W 118th Way have accessible units?
No, 4309 W 118th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 W 118th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 W 118th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
