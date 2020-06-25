3024 W 107th pl B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

3024 W 107th pl unit B - Property Id: 111674



Awesome 2bed 2.5bath townhouse in Westminster. Walking distance to grocery store, and golf course. Grocery store delivers! Quiet neighborhood with community pool steps from the door. Upstairs loft, and outside patio perfect for a spring garden!



Newly remodeled kitchen. 2 parking spaces reserved outside. Just pay Xcel and Internet/Cable, all other fees included.



Over 700 Credit Only Please. Deposit and 1st Month Due At Lease Signing. No Smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111674

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4826700)