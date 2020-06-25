All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 3024 W 107th pl B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
3024 W 107th pl B
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3024 W 107th pl B

3024 West 107th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3024 West 107th Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
3024 W 107th pl unit B - Property Id: 111674

Awesome 2bed 2.5bath townhouse in Westminster. Walking distance to grocery store, and golf course. Grocery store delivers! Quiet neighborhood with community pool steps from the door. Upstairs loft, and outside patio perfect for a spring garden!

Newly remodeled kitchen. 2 parking spaces reserved outside. Just pay Xcel and Internet/Cable, all other fees included.

Over 700 Credit Only Please. Deposit and 1st Month Due At Lease Signing. No Smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111674
Property Id 111674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4826700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 W 107th pl B have any available units?
3024 W 107th pl B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 W 107th pl B have?
Some of 3024 W 107th pl B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 W 107th pl B currently offering any rent specials?
3024 W 107th pl B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 W 107th pl B pet-friendly?
No, 3024 W 107th pl B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 3024 W 107th pl B offer parking?
Yes, 3024 W 107th pl B offers parking.
Does 3024 W 107th pl B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 W 107th pl B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 W 107th pl B have a pool?
Yes, 3024 W 107th pl B has a pool.
Does 3024 W 107th pl B have accessible units?
No, 3024 W 107th pl B does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 W 107th pl B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 W 107th pl B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College