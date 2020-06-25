3024 W 107th pl B

Amenities
3024 W 107th pl unit B - Property Id: 111674
Awesome 2bed 2.5bath townhouse in Westminster. Walking distance to grocery store, and golf course. Grocery store delivers! Quiet neighborhood with community pool steps from the door. Upstairs loft, and outside patio perfect for a spring garden!
Newly remodeled kitchen. 2 parking spaces reserved outside. Just pay Xcel and Internet/Cable, all other fees included.
Over 700 Credit Only Please. Deposit and 1st Month Due At Lease Signing. No Smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111674
Property Id 111674
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4826700)