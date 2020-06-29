14474 Jason Dr

Amenities

Spacious Open Floor Plan offering 5 bedrooms - Spacious Open Living. This home offers Large Kitchen with island, granite tiles counter tops, and breakfast nook, large dining room off kitchen. Spacious Family room, office and formal sitting area on main level. Large Laundry room with sink, full bath all on the main level. Upstairs offers Large Master bedroom with 5-piece bath and large walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs serviced by a full bath. 3 out of the 4 bedrooms have granite counters. Basement is finished with a 5th non-conforming bedroom, large family/rec area and a full bathroom. All Bathrooms have heated tile floors. Large 3 car garage. Backyard is large and fenced with large deck. Small Community and backing to green belt. Located close to all shopping, outlet mall, hospital, Topgolf and so much more. Easy Access to I25 and 470. This home is a must see. Contact Highland today for a showing 303-466-6340.



No Cats Allowed



