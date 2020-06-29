All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 14474 Jason Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
14474 Jason Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

14474 Jason Dr

14474 Jason Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14474 Jason Drive, Westminster, CO 80023
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Open Floor Plan offering 5 bedrooms - Spacious Open Living. This home offers Large Kitchen with island, granite tiles counter tops, and breakfast nook, large dining room off kitchen. Spacious Family room, office and formal sitting area on main level. Large Laundry room with sink, full bath all on the main level. Upstairs offers Large Master bedroom with 5-piece bath and large walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs serviced by a full bath. 3 out of the 4 bedrooms have granite counters. Basement is finished with a 5th non-conforming bedroom, large family/rec area and a full bathroom. All Bathrooms have heated tile floors. Large 3 car garage. Backyard is large and fenced with large deck. Small Community and backing to green belt. Located close to all shopping, outlet mall, hospital, Topgolf and so much more. Easy Access to I25 and 470. This home is a must see. Contact Highland today for a showing 303-466-6340.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5389684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14474 Jason Dr have any available units?
14474 Jason Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 14474 Jason Dr have?
Some of 14474 Jason Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14474 Jason Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14474 Jason Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14474 Jason Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14474 Jason Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14474 Jason Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14474 Jason Dr offers parking.
Does 14474 Jason Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14474 Jason Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14474 Jason Dr have a pool?
No, 14474 Jason Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14474 Jason Dr have accessible units?
No, 14474 Jason Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14474 Jason Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14474 Jason Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College