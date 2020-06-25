Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 Available 07/01/19 Lovely, spacious 2 bed/2 bath Westminster condo - Available July 1! - Don't miss out on this cozy, recently updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom Westminster Condo! Brand new carpet, new appliances, and a fresh coat of paint. It has a master bedroom/bathroom, and the den can easily be turned into a third bedroom if desired. Unit comes with community pool and nearby access to I-25 and 120th. 2 reserved parking spots.



Pets negotiable with deposit.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!



(RLNE3252950)