All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204

12168 Melody Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12168 Melody Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 Available 07/01/19 Lovely, spacious 2 bed/2 bath Westminster condo - Available July 1! - Don't miss out on this cozy, recently updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom Westminster Condo! Brand new carpet, new appliances, and a fresh coat of paint. It has a master bedroom/bathroom, and the den can easily be turned into a third bedroom if desired. Unit comes with community pool and nearby access to I-25 and 120th. 2 reserved parking spots.

Pets negotiable with deposit.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!

(RLNE3252950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 have any available units?
12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 have?
Some of 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 currently offering any rent specials?
12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 is pet friendly.
Does 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 offer parking?
Yes, 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 offers parking.
Does 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 have a pool?
Yes, 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 has a pool.
Does 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 have accessible units?
No, 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12168 Melody Drive, #204 - 12168 Melody #204 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College