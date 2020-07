Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal

2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Lambertson Farms is a prestigious apartment home community in Thornton, CO, situated near Northglenn and downtown Denver. Between the serene lake views and elegant architectural styling, you'll fall in love with your 1, 2, or 3-bedroom apartments at Lambertson Farms before you even step inside. Our tree-lined biking paths and off-leash dog park make for great outdoor spaces for you and your pets to enjoy the community. Our exceptional staff will make you even more welcomed in your new home. We invite you to take a tour and discover the difference in apartment living made easy. Find your new home at Lambertson Farms. Call us today!