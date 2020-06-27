Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments dog park e-payments internet access online portal package receiving playground

From the first moment you visit Hawthorne Hill, youђll enjoy luxury and convenience at its finest! Hawthorne Hill beckons those who desire spacious living, a great location and luxurious amenities.Hawthorne Hill also offers distinctively different renovated apartment homes. All of our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are newly renovated and feature nine-foot ceilings and crown molding accents, and modern stainless appliances and expresso cabinetry with brushed nickel finishes. Cozy fireplaces, built-in desks and the convenience of a washer and dryer are also included in each of our apartment homes. To make your life more enjoyable, we've included a fully equipped fitness center thatђs open 24/7, a resort-style pool and spa, a cyber caf_, high-tech 24/7 package room and an elaborate club room. Just because you have fur and four legs does not mean you arenђt apart of the family! We welcome your furry family member with no weight limits. Some breed restrictions, and a deposit apply. A Unique atmosphere and newly renovated floor plans awaits you at Hawthorne Hill. Our staff is dedicated to you and a quality life-style at Hawthorne Hill apartments where you will have a living experience unequaled in the Thornton Area. Quick access to I-25 puts you within minutes from local restaurants, shopping centers and downtown Denver, and other facilities to meet your daily needs. DIA is an easy drive away with quick access to E-470, and the new light-rail station will be less than half a mile away from our community.