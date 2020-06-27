All apartments in Thornton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Hawthorne Hill

Open Now until 6pm
11801 York St · (720) 571-1702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to $1,000 Off Your Move! Plus, a Free Garage! *Select Homes. Contact Office for Details.
Location

11801 York St, Thornton, CO 80233

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1433 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 0127 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 0515 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0821 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 0817 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 1617 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

See 16+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0618 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
From the first moment you visit Hawthorne Hill, youђll enjoy luxury and convenience at its finest! Hawthorne Hill beckons those who desire spacious living, a great location and luxurious amenities.Hawthorne Hill also offers distinctively different renovated apartment homes. All of our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are newly renovated and feature nine-foot ceilings and crown molding accents, and modern stainless appliances and expresso cabinetry with brushed nickel finishes. Cozy fireplaces, built-in desks and the convenience of a washer and dryer are also included in each of our apartment homes. To make your life more enjoyable, we've included a fully equipped fitness center thatђs open 24/7, a resort-style pool and spa, a cyber caf_, high-tech 24/7 package room and an elaborate club room. Just because you have fur and four legs does not mean you arenђt apart of the family! We welcome your furry family member with no weight limits. Some breed restrictions, and a deposit apply. A Unique atmosphere and newly renovated floor plans awaits you at Hawthorne Hill. Our staff is dedicated to you and a quality life-style at Hawthorne Hill apartments where you will have a living experience unequaled in the Thornton Area. Quick access to I-25 puts you within minutes from local restaurants, shopping centers and downtown Denver, and other facilities to meet your daily needs. DIA is an easy drive away with quick access to E-470, and the new light-rail station will be less than half a mile away from our community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Pet Limitations: Please confirm pet policy, limitations, deposits, fees and pet rent with the specific community you choose to apply with. Pet limitations can include maximum pounds and height. A non-refundable pet fee, refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent will be charged per pet, if allowed. All residents with pets are required to have a pet agreement on file and must submit a veterinarian statement (no more than 12 months old) establishing the general health of the pet and the status of all required shots. A photograph of the pet will be made part of the lease agreement. No exotic animals allowed. Service animals for special needs are accepted with third party medical care-giver authorization. Dogs of a class with known vicious or aggressive propensity shall not be permitted. Examples of these breeds (but not exclusive): Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Akitas, and Huskies, full blood or mixed at any percentage are PROHIBITED from residing at this community.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hawthorne Hill have any available units?
Hawthorne Hill has 28 units available starting at $1,309 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne Hill have?
Some of Hawthorne Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne Hill is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to $1,000 Off Your Move! Plus, a Free Garage! *Select Homes. Contact Office for Details.
Is Hawthorne Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne Hill is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne Hill offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne Hill offers parking.
Does Hawthorne Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne Hill have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne Hill has a pool.
Does Hawthorne Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Hawthorne Hill has accessible units.
Does Hawthorne Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne Hill has units with dishwashers.

