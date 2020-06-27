Hawthorne Hill.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Pet Limitations: Please confirm pet policy, limitations, deposits, fees and pet rent with the specific community you choose to apply with. Pet limitations can include maximum pounds and height. A non-refundable pet fee, refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent will be charged per pet, if allowed. All residents with pets are required to have a pet agreement on file and must submit a veterinarian statement (no more than 12 months old) establishing the general health of the pet and the status of all required shots. A photograph of the pet will be made part of the lease agreement. No exotic animals allowed. Service animals for special needs are accepted with third party medical care-giver authorization. Dogs of a class with known vicious or aggressive propensity shall not be permitted. Examples of these breeds (but not exclusive): Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Akitas, and Huskies, full blood or mixed at any percentage are PROHIBITED from residing at this community.