Thornton, CO
10146 Fillmore Street
Last updated November 23 2019 at 7:16 PM

10146 Fillmore Street

10146 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

10146 Fillmore Street, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10146 Fillmore Street have any available units?
10146 Fillmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 10146 Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
10146 Fillmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10146 Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10146 Fillmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 10146 Fillmore Street offer parking?
No, 10146 Fillmore Street does not offer parking.
Does 10146 Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10146 Fillmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10146 Fillmore Street have a pool?
No, 10146 Fillmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 10146 Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 10146 Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10146 Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10146 Fillmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10146 Fillmore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10146 Fillmore Street does not have units with air conditioning.

