Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool accessible garage 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking online portal package receiving tennis court trash valet

You'll love the new and improved Magnolia Ridge Apartments, where modern living really comes to life. You're sure to be impressed with our new Thornton, CO apartments and all our great features. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fireplaces, new flooring, stainless steel appliances, and more. As a resident, you can swim in our outdoor pool, sweat it out in the fitness studio, or pamper that pooch at the bark park and pet spa. If our revamped apartments don't excite you, our location will. We are just minutes away from fun walking trails, shopping areas, and delicious dining spots. Not to mention easy access to Denver and the surrounding areas without those big-city prices. Come take a tour with us, you'll like what you see.