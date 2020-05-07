Amenities

2597 Turquoise St. Available 05/13/20 Ranch Style Home Located on Dead-End Street, Easy Access to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



This 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch home is located in Pine Tree Village and features:

2446 Sq. Ft.

Kitchen With Pantry

Wood Floors

Full Unfinished Basement With Plenty of Room For Storage

New Paint, New Blinds & Appliances

Washer/Dryer Hookups

GFA Heat & Central A/C

2 Car Attached Garage

12 X 17 Covered Patio

Next to Open Space

Tenant Pays All Utilities

$1750/Month

1 Dog Under 50lbs With Non Refundable Pet Fee of $250, No Cats

Rent clubhouse through HOA with refundable deposit! This can be used for birthday parties, showers, etc.!



To schedule a showing please call (720) 899-5690



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5259207)