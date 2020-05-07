All apartments in Loveland
2597 Turquoise St.

2597 Turquoise Street · (720) 899-5690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2597 Turquoise Street, Loveland, CO 80537
Mountain View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2597 Turquoise St. · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
2597 Turquoise St. Available 05/13/20 Ranch Style Home Located on Dead-End Street, Easy Access to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

This 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch home is located in Pine Tree Village and features:
2446 Sq. Ft.
Kitchen With Pantry
Wood Floors
Full Unfinished Basement With Plenty of Room For Storage
New Paint, New Blinds & Appliances
Washer/Dryer Hookups
GFA Heat & Central A/C
2 Car Attached Garage
12 X 17 Covered Patio
Next to Open Space
Tenant Pays All Utilities
$1750/Month
1 Dog Under 50lbs With Non Refundable Pet Fee of $250, No Cats
Rent clubhouse through HOA with refundable deposit! This can be used for birthday parties, showers, etc.!

To schedule a showing please call (720) 899-5690

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5259207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2597 Turquoise St. have any available units?
2597 Turquoise St. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2597 Turquoise St. have?
Some of 2597 Turquoise St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2597 Turquoise St. currently offering any rent specials?
2597 Turquoise St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2597 Turquoise St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2597 Turquoise St. is pet friendly.
Does 2597 Turquoise St. offer parking?
Yes, 2597 Turquoise St. does offer parking.
Does 2597 Turquoise St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2597 Turquoise St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2597 Turquoise St. have a pool?
No, 2597 Turquoise St. does not have a pool.
Does 2597 Turquoise St. have accessible units?
No, 2597 Turquoise St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2597 Turquoise St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2597 Turquoise St. does not have units with dishwashers.
