Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access online portal volleyball court hot tub

Eagle Ridge Apartment Homes is located in Loveland, Colorado in the desirable Loveland-Fort Collins area. Choose from our one or two bedroom homes for rent and enjoy nearby shopping and dining at The Promenade Shops at Centerra or outdoor activities on the water at Boyd Lake State Park. We are conveniently situated moments from Interstate 25 and US Hwy 34, making your commute into Denver an easy one. Take a tour of our thoughtful floor plans featuring attached garage parking, private entrances and spacious living areas. Take advantage of our well-equipped 24-hour fitness center, resident clubhouse, swimming pool with expansive sundeck seating and more!

Apply online to reserve your new home or stop in for your personal tour today!