Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

117 Apartments for rent in Loveland, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Loveland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mountain View
23 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,120
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Central Loveland
13 Units Available
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,000
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
968 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northeast Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Loveland
5 Units Available
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
711 McKinley Avenue
711 Mckinley Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1462 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a very cute home, some of the features include a finished basement, mature landscaping, fenced yard, beautiful hardwood floors, Bay window, lots of storage and much more. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
2115 Derby Hill Drive
2115 Derby Hill Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2190 sqft
This bright 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home is located in South Loveland with easy access to HWY 287 leaving only a 5 min drive to the Historic Downtown Loveland.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
West Lake
1 Unit Available
1476 Prospect Avenue
1476 Prospect Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
845 sqft
Available July 1st Sorry No Pets This is a nice 2 bed 1 bath duplex. It has a nice front yard, mature landscaping, shed, wood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
906 N. Garfield Ave.,
906 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1470 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome in central Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,465 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
2603 Lake Dr
2603 Lake Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2B/1B Apartment Lake Loveland! Utilities Included! - Property Id: 249598 Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment with large living space with wood flooring, kitchen with granite countertops and tiled bath with beautiful wood cabinets! Parking available

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
1 Unit Available
2861 Chickaree Pl SW
2861 Chickaree Place Southwest, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2048 sqft
2861 Chickaree Pl SW Available 07/31/20 Great 3-Bedroom Home in Quiet Loveland Cul-De-Sac! ! - Available July 31 Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1682 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
477 Red Sunset Pl
477 Red Sunset Place, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Loveland Rental - Property Id: 299246 Convenient Quiet location backs to open space, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3-car garage, storage space, friendly neighborhood. Available July 1st.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
430 Harrison Avenue
430 Harrison Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2155 sqft
430 Harrison Avenue Available 06/26/20 Stunning Vintage 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home in Loveland with Old Town Charm! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This amazing 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mariana Butte
1 Unit Available
4289 Lookout Dr.
4289 Lookout Drive, Loveland, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3748 sqft
4289 Lookout Dr. Available 06/22/20 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful home features over 3700 finished Sq. Ft. and includes: 5 Bed, 3.

1 of 18

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Mariana Butte
1 Unit Available
4153 Foothills Dr.
4153 Foothills Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2317 sqft
4153 Foothills Dr. Available 05/13/20 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath West Loveland Home in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This West Loveland home, located in a desirable Mariana Butte features: 4 Bed 2.

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
2597 Turquoise St.
2597 Turquoise Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2446 sqft
2597 Turquoise St.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
1 Unit Available
2742 Goldenrod Place
2742 Goldenrod Place, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
2742 Goldenrod Place Available 06/01/20 GREAT 3 BED/2 BATH RANCH-STYLE HOME IN SW LOVELAND AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - Impressive 3 bed 2 bath ranch on LARGE, fenced lot and quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Loveland
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,343
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Loveland
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
Patio-style apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include concierge service, pool, hot tub and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Troutman Park
14 Units Available
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,359
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1260 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
City Guide for Loveland, CO

Loveland, Colorado averages 300 days of sunshine per year. Better remember to bring the sunscreen!

Known as the Sweetheart City, Loveland, Colorado celebrates Valentine's Day every year with a Valentine Re-mailing Program that encourages people to send acts of love through the mail to family, friends and partners. The program reaches around 160,000 people worldwide, and is just one of the many reasons Loveland is an ideal place to have your happy ending. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Loveland, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Loveland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

