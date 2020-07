Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 guest parking online portal package receiving

Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living. Nearby is the illustrious The Promenade Shops at Centerra shopping center, with several options for amazing shopping and food experiences. King Soopers, Walmart, and The Crunchy Grocer are within just a few minutes to provide easy access to the essentials. Local restaurants such as Henry's Pub, Wonderful Dragon, and Bent Fork The Grill give you plenty of options to try incredible new food without going a huge distance.