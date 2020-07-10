Apartment List
192 Apartments for rent in Loveland, CO with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
East Central Loveland
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,209
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
23 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,211
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Northeast Central Loveland
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,626
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
863 Eagle Drive
863 Eagle Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2435 sqft
863 Eagle Drive Available 08/05/20 Lovely and Spacious 3 Bedroom House in Loveland! - You will love this beautiful home in Lovely Loveland.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Central Loveland
319 E 40th St.
319 East 40th Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2040 sqft
319 E 40th St. Available 09/15/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Story in Sugarloaf Estates in North Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This well maintained 4 bed, 3.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203
4642 Hahns Peak Dr 203, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1362 sqft
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 Available 08/06/20 Absolutely Gorgeous Condo in Centerra! Coming August! - Available August 6th - This is a sublease through June 2021 You must come see this gorgeous condo! Stunning features include all stainless steel

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
711 McKinley Avenue
711 Mckinley Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1462 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a very cute home, some of the features include a finished basement, mature landscaping, fenced yard, beautiful hardwood floors, Bay window, lots of storage and much more. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial
2070 Manitou Court
2070 Manitou Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1928 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Townhome will welcome you with 1982 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops, a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, dishwasher, and an island! Other great features of

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Central Loveland
3753 Butternut Ave
3753 Butternut Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3753 Butternut Ave Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex in NW Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex *Located Off of 37th Between Hwy 287 & N.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial
1728 Elk Springs St.
1728 Elk Springs Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1526 sqft
1728 Elk Springs St.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4775 Hahns Peak #204
4775 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Loveland - Centerra! Great Location for Commuters! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *Type/Style: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo *Year Built: 2003 *Square Ft: 1,023 *Lease

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4675 Hahns Peak #101
4675 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1010 sqft
4675 Hahns Peak #101 Available 08/19/20 MUST SEE 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Lakeshore at Centerra! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms -Built 2003 -1010 sqft -Lease:

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Central Loveland
355 North Boise Avenue
355 North Boise Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1487 sqft
This Beautiful and Spacious 3 bed- 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial
3645 Wild Horse Ct.
3645 Wild Horse Court, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1891 sqft
Large 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Northwest Loveland! - This large 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse-style condo features: 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath 1891 Sq. Ft. Built in 1995 10,454 Sq. Ft.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial
2129 Tonopas Ct. #106
2129 Tonopas Court, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1424 sqft
2129 Tonopas Ct. #106 Available 09/16/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Campion
252 Primrose Dr.
252 Primrose Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1737 sqft
252 Primrose Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 3 Bed - 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial
4582 Glen Isle
4582 Glen Isle Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
4582 Glen Isle Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome, in North Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, built in 2005.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
West Lake
1305 Cimmeron Drive
1305 Cimmaron Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1920 sqft
Immaculate 1920 sq. ft. Ranch, 2 BR, 3rd BR converted to Study/Office, 1.5 BA, Gorgeous Lg. Brick Great Room w/Gas Frplc., Appliances, AC, 2-Car Gar., Handicap Accessible (if desired). Well Kept Quite Neighborhood. N/S, N/P. $1800/mo. + S/D.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
1096 North Garfield Avenue
1096 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath close to downtown. All Utilities included: Gas, Electric, Trash, Water, and High Speed internet and Cable with 200 channels including HBO and Showtime. Washer and Dryer inclusded.Fully fenced backyard. 1 year lease required.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1931 Big Sandy
1931 Big Sandy Place, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1931 Big Sandy Available 06/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed Townhome Near Centerra - This Clean and Cozy Town home near Centerra and I-25 is a perfect place to call home with an open kitchen that spills into the family room.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
552 Jocelyn Dr.
552 Jocelyn Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
JOCELYN - Property Id: 54279 MUST SEE 1/2 Duplex, All newly updated: Flooring, paint, windows. Great Location. Double attached garage, Large back yard with mature trees, close to schools, shopping. Non-refundable pet deposit $250 per pet.

July 2020 Loveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Loveland Rent Report. Loveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Loveland rents held steady over the past month

Loveland rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Loveland stand at $935 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,155 for a two-bedroom. Loveland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Colorado

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Loveland, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest Colorado cities that we have data for, 6 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Denver experiencing the fastest decline (-1.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Loveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Loveland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Loveland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Loveland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,155 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Loveland fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Loveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

