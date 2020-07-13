Apartment List
/
CO
/
loveland
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM

251 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Loveland, CO

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Northeast Central Loveland
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,652
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
25 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,211
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1138 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
10 Units Available
Southeast Loveland
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
East Central Loveland
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,220
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Mountain View
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,153
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Great location close to shopping centers, movie theaters and highway 34. Units are two bedrooms and have dishwasher, enclosed patio and more. Community has laundry facility, storage units and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
711 McKinley Avenue
711 Mckinley Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1462 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a very cute home, some of the features include a finished basement, mature landscaping, fenced yard, beautiful hardwood floors, Bay window, lots of storage and much more. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Centennial
4895 Laporte Avenue
4895 Laporte Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1777 sqft
Available August 1st Dog 30lbs and under negotiable This is a very nice 3 bed 3 bath home.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central Loveland
744 Monroe Ave
744 Monroe Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1104 sqft
744 Monroe Ave - 744 Monroe Ave. Available 08/15/20 744 Monroe - Hardwood floors, a covered patio, fenced yard, raised garden beds...call this charming duplex home! There is 2 beds + an office, 2 full baths, and a mudroom.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Central Loveland
6444 Black Hills Ave
6444 Black Hills Ave, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Loveland! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in NW Loveland! Located right between Taft Hill Rd and US-287 and close to the Wal-Mart Supercenter and restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Central Loveland
319 E 40th St.
319 East 40th Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2040 sqft
319 E 40th St. Available 09/15/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Story in Sugarloaf Estates in North Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This well maintained 4 bed, 3.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203
4642 Hahns Peak Dr 203, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1362 sqft
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 Available 08/06/20 Absolutely Gorgeous Condo in Centerra! Coming August! - Available August 6th - This is a sublease through June 2021 You must come see this gorgeous condo! Stunning features include all stainless steel

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Central Loveland
4335 Brookstone Ct
4335 Brookstone Court, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2516 sqft
Beautiful quality home in northwest Loveland. Open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. Home has lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, huge master suite with walk in closet and 5 piece luxury bath. All of the bedrooms are large.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1339 Southwest 22nd Street
1339 Southwest 22nd Street, Loveland, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2060 sqft
This stunning 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level home welcomes you with 2060 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, and dishwasher! Also included in

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Centennial
2070 Manitou Court
2070 Manitou Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1928 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Townhome will welcome you with 1982 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops, a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, dishwasher, and an island! Other great features of

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Central Loveland
4044 Ash Avenue
4044 Ash Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1538 sqft
Available Immediately Dog negotiable This is a very nice 3 bed 2 bath home. Some of the features include a partially finished basement, rv/boat parking, fenced yard, walk in-closet, covered patio, central a/c.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Central Loveland
3753 Butternut Ave
3753 Butternut Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3753 Butternut Ave Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex in NW Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex *Located Off of 37th Between Hwy 287 & N.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Centennial
1728 Elk Springs St.
1728 Elk Springs Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1526 sqft
1728 Elk Springs St.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4775 Hahns Peak #204
4775 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Loveland - Centerra! Great Location for Commuters! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *Type/Style: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo *Year Built: 2003 *Square Ft: 1,023 *Lease

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Central Loveland
903 Banyan Ct
903 Banyan Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
1872 sqft
903 Banyan Ct Available 07/13/20 Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath 1 non-conforming bedroom Rent: $1815 AC included Washer and Dryer hook-ups 1 Small

July 2020 Loveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Loveland Rent Report. Loveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Loveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Loveland Rent Report. Loveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Loveland rents held steady over the past month

Loveland rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Loveland stand at $935 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,155 for a two-bedroom. Loveland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Colorado

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Loveland, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest Colorado cities that we have data for, 6 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Denver experiencing the fastest decline (-1.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Loveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Loveland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Loveland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Loveland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,155 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Loveland fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Loveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Loveland 1 BedroomsLoveland 2 BedroomsLoveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLoveland 3 BedroomsLoveland Accessible ApartmentsLoveland Apartments with Balcony
    Loveland Apartments with GarageLoveland Apartments with GymLoveland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoveland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLoveland Apartments with ParkingLoveland Apartments with Pool
    Loveland Apartments with Washer-DryerLoveland Dog Friendly ApartmentsLoveland Furnished ApartmentsLoveland Pet Friendly PlacesLoveland Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
    Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Southwest Loveland ThompsonNortheast Central Loveland
    East Central LovelandDowntown Loveland
    Mountain View

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
    Arapahoe Community College