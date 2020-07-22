/
/
/
downtown loveland
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Downtown Loveland, Loveland, CO
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
$
12 Units Available
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Loveland
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
744 Monroe Ave
744 Monroe Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1104 sqft
744 Monroe Ave - 744 Monroe Ave. Available 08/01/20 744 Monroe - Hardwood floors, a covered patio, fenced yard, raised garden beds...call this charming duplex home! There is 2 beds + an office, 2 full baths, and a mudroom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
845 Washington Ave.
845 Washington Avenue, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1040 sqft
845 Washington Ave.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1004 Winona Circle
1004 Winona Circle, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1409 sqft
1004 Winona Circle Available 10/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome - Lake Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
912 North Garfield Avenue
912 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
This awesome three bedroom, three bathroom town home is ideally located to everything Loveland has to offer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2605 Cedar Drive
2605 Cedar Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1267 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 1,267 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1096 North Garfield Avenue
1096 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath close to downtown. All Utilities included: Gas, Electric, Trash, Water, and High Speed internet and Cable with 200 channels including HBO and Showtime. Washer and Dryer inclusded.Fully fenced backyard. 1 year lease required.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Loveland
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,670
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,273
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1138 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,222
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1020 sqft
Great location close to shopping centers, movie theaters and highway 34. Units are two bedrooms and have dishwasher, enclosed patio and more. Community has laundry facility, storage units and beautiful landscaping.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1535 New Mexico St
1535 New Mexico Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2778 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautifully Updated 4 Bed/3 Ba 2 story in Loveland - Property Id: 128567 Want to relax on the stamped concrete patio in your professionally landscaped, fully fenced and sprinkled yard- shaded by a lovely large tree? And when the
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1405 E 16th St. B
1405 East 16th Street, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Unit B Available 08/03/20 Cute 2 Bed / 1 Bath Half Duplex in Loveland - Property Id: 319918 This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home duplex in Larimer County will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space! The lovely kitchen comes complete
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
361 E 42nd St
361 East 42nd Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1850 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Large home in Central Loveland - Property Id: 320357 4 beds, 4 baths, 2 car garage home with fenced backyard, in quiet neighborhood. - Owner pays for HOA.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
863 Eagle Drive
863 Eagle Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2435 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 3 Bedroom House in Loveland! - You will love this beautiful home in Lovely Loveland.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6444 Black Hills Ave
6444 Black Hills Ave, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Loveland! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in NW Loveland! Located right between Taft Hill Rd and US-287 and close to the Wal-Mart Supercenter and restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4582 Glen Isle
4582 Glen Isle Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
4582 Glen Isle Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome, in North Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, built in 2005.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2155 Grays Peak Drive #202
2155 Grays Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1101 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom upper condo in desirable Highplains Village. This is the perfect place to call home, close to the I-25/34 Corridor, shopping, dining, and movie theatre. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849210)
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
319 E 40th St.
319 East 40th Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2040 sqft
319 E 40th St. Available 09/15/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Story in Sugarloaf Estates in North Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This well maintained 4 bed, 3.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1711 Twin Lakes Cir
1711 Twin Lakes Circle, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2235 sqft
1711 Twin Lakes Cir Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Story Home! - *ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This home is a four bedroom, two bath two story with a half sized unfinished
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COBerthoud, COJohnstown, COWindsor, COSeverance, COEvans, COWellington, CO