Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

230 Apartments for rent in Loveland, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Loveland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Northeast Central Loveland
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,652
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
25 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,211
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1138 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
10 Units Available
Southeast Loveland
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
East Central Loveland
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,220
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
13 Units Available
Mountain View
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,153
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Great location close to shopping centers, movie theaters and highway 34. Units are two bedrooms and have dishwasher, enclosed patio and more. Community has laundry facility, storage units and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Mountain View
4496 Hayler Avenue
4496 Hayler Avenue, Loveland, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2292 sqft
Available August 5th 2020! You will love the bright open layout of this 5 bed 3 bath home located in North West Loveland.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Centennial
4895 Laporte Avenue
4895 Laporte Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1777 sqft
Available August 1st Dog 30lbs and under negotiable This is a very nice 3 bed 3 bath home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
863 Eagle Drive
863 Eagle Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2435 sqft
863 Eagle Drive Available 07/15/20 Lovely and Spacious 3 Bedroom House in Loveland! - You will love this beautiful home in Lovely Loveland.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Loveland
1020 N Cleveland Ave
1020 North Cleveland Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1312 sqft
1020 N Cleveland Ave Available 07/13/20 Cute 2B/1B House in the Heart Of Loveland! - Cute house in a GREAT location! 2B/1B house with large living space and open kitchen! The bathroom separates the bedrooms downstairs and also includes another extra

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Central Loveland
6444 Black Hills Ave
6444 Black Hills Ave, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Loveland! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in NW Loveland! Located right between Taft Hill Rd and US-287 and close to the Wal-Mart Supercenter and restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Central Loveland
319 E 40th St.
319 East 40th Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2040 sqft
319 E 40th St. Available 09/15/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Story in Sugarloaf Estates in North Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This well maintained 4 bed, 3.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203
4642 Hahns Peak Dr 203, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1362 sqft
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 Available 08/06/20 Absolutely Gorgeous Condo in Centerra! Coming August! - Available August 6th - This is a sublease through June 2021 You must come see this gorgeous condo! Stunning features include all stainless steel

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Centennial
2070 Manitou Court
2070 Manitou Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1928 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Townhome will welcome you with 1982 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops, a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, dishwasher, and an island! Other great features of

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Central Loveland
4044 Ash Avenue
4044 Ash Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1538 sqft
Available Immediately Dog negotiable This is a very nice 3 bed 2 bath home. Some of the features include a partially finished basement, rv/boat parking, fenced yard, walk in-closet, covered patio, central a/c.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Central Loveland
3753 Butternut Ave
3753 Butternut Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3753 Butternut Ave Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex in NW Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex *Located Off of 37th Between Hwy 287 & N.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Centennial
1728 Elk Springs St.
1728 Elk Springs Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1526 sqft
1728 Elk Springs St.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4775 Hahns Peak #204
4775 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Loveland - Centerra! Great Location for Commuters! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *Type/Style: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo *Year Built: 2003 *Square Ft: 1,023 *Lease

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Central Loveland
903 Banyan Ct
903 Banyan Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
1872 sqft
903 Banyan Ct Available 07/13/20 Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath 1 non-conforming bedroom Rent: $1815 AC included Washer and Dryer hook-ups 1 Small

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4675 Hahns Peak #101
4675 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1010 sqft
4675 Hahns Peak #101 Available 08/19/20 MUST SEE 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Lakeshore at Centerra! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms -Built 2003 -1010 sqft -Lease:
City Guide for Loveland, CO

Loveland, Colorado averages 300 days of sunshine per year. Better remember to bring the sunscreen!

Known as the Sweetheart City, Loveland, Colorado celebrates Valentine's Day every year with a Valentine Re-mailing Program that encourages people to send acts of love through the mail to family, friends and partners. The program reaches around 160,000 people worldwide, and is just one of the many reasons Loveland is an ideal place to have your happy ending. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Loveland, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Loveland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

