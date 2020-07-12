/
northeast central loveland
314 Apartments for rent in Northeast Central Loveland, Loveland, CO
Verified
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,652
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
319 E 40th St.
319 East 40th Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2040 sqft
319 E 40th St. Available 09/15/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Story in Sugarloaf Estates in North Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This well maintained 4 bed, 3.
5111 Edgewood Ct
5111 North Edgewood Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2172 sqft
Great Loveland home with huge fenced yard and two car garage. Backs up to open space. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Showing by appointments only. Available for lease Immediately.
1020 N Cleveland Ave
1020 North Cleveland Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1312 sqft
1020 N Cleveland Ave Available 07/13/20 Cute 2B/1B House in the Heart Of Loveland! - Cute house in a GREAT location! 2B/1B house with large living space and open kitchen! The bathroom separates the bedrooms downstairs and also includes another extra
4335 Brookstone Ct
4335 Brookstone Court, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2516 sqft
Beautiful quality home in northwest Loveland. Open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. Home has lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, huge master suite with walk in closet and 5 piece luxury bath. All of the bedrooms are large.
3753 Butternut Ave
3753 Butternut Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3753 Butternut Ave Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex in NW Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex *Located Off of 37th Between Hwy 287 & N.
903 Banyan Ct
903 Banyan Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
1872 sqft
903 Banyan Ct Available 07/13/20 Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath 1 non-conforming bedroom Rent: $1815 AC included Washer and Dryer hook-ups 1 Small
2252 Austin Ct
2252 Austin Court, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1144 sqft
This home sits on a quiet street close to all the amenities! Enjoy a large back east yard that is shaded in the afternoon. Call today for a showing. No Pets
993 Winona Circle
993 Winona Circle, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1347 sqft
Available Now!! Dog negotiable - Sorry no cats This is a nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. NEW PAINT AND CARPET!! Some of the features include a large deck, 2 car garage, unfinished basement.
912 North Garfield Avenue
912 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
This awesome three bedroom, three bathroom town home is ideally located to everything Loveland has to offer.
1096 North Garfield Avenue
1096 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath close to downtown. All Utilities included: Gas, Electric, Trash, Water, and High Speed internet and Cable with 200 channels including HBO and Showtime. Washer and Dryer inclusded.Fully fenced backyard. 1 year lease required.
5530 Janna Drive
5530 Janna Drive, Larimer County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1565 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom hoome in Loveland.
Verified
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1138 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1080 sqft
Patio-style apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include concierge service, pool, hot tub and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1260 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,211
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,220
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,153
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Great location close to shopping centers, movie theaters and highway 34. Units are two bedrooms and have dishwasher, enclosed patio and more. Community has laundry facility, storage units and beautiful landscaping.
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.
