Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

189 Apartments for rent in Loveland, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Mountain View
25 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,120
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,202
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Downtown Loveland
24 Units Available
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$975
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
968 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Southeast Loveland
4 Units Available
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,263
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Loveland
5 Units Available
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
McKee
1 Unit Available
806 Madrone Drive
806 Madrone Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2334 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 2,334 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
West Lake
1 Unit Available
2370 Fleming Drive
2370 Fleming Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 2020 *** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 1,570 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
4541 Lucerne Avenue
4541 Lucerne Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833536. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Northwest Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
1203 West 36th Street
1203 West 36th Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2106 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1714900.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
3645 Wild Horse Ct.
3645 Wild Horse Court, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1891 sqft
Large 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Northwest Loveland! - This large 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse-style condo features: 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath 1891 Sq. Ft. Built in 1995 10,454 Sq. Ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
430 Harrison Avenue
430 Harrison Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2155 sqft
430 Harrison Avenue Available 06/26/20 Stunning Vintage 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home in Loveland with Old Town Charm! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This amazing 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mariana Butte
1 Unit Available
4289 Lookout Dr.
4289 Lookout Drive, Loveland, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3748 sqft
4289 Lookout Dr. Available 06/22/20 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful home features over 3700 finished Sq. Ft. and includes: 5 Bed, 3.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
906 N. Garfield Ave.,
906 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1470 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome in central Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,465 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Lake
1 Unit Available
2526 Kittredge Drive
2526 Kittredge Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1469 sqft
2526 Kittredge Drive Available 08/01/20 RANCH STYLE 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN WEST LOVELAND AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! - Welcome to this great ranch home in the desirable NW Windemere neighborhood in Loveland.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
4233 Georgetown Dr
4233 Georgetown Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1120 sqft
Clean and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. - Clean and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
1728 Elk Springs St.
1728 Elk Springs Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1526 sqft
1728 Elk Springs St.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4775 Hahns Peak #204
4775 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
4775 Hahns Peak #204 Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Loveland - Centerra! Great Location for Commuters! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *Type/Style: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
437 Radiant Drive
437 Radiant Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2640 sqft
437 Radiant Drive Available 08/10/20 Nice patio home in quiet neighborhood - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This ranch style 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home was built in 1994.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
2056 S. Colorado Ave
2056 South Colorado Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1214 sqft
2056 S. Colorado Ave Available 08/15/20 Live in this half duplex! 3 Bed 2 bath in Loveland! - Half a Duplex! Fenced in back yard with dog run area & screened in back porch.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
1 Unit Available
1209 S. Del Norte Drive
1209 South Del Norte Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1824 sqft
1209 S.
City Guide for Loveland, CO

Loveland, Colorado averages 300 days of sunshine per year. Better remember to bring the sunscreen!

Known as the Sweetheart City, Loveland, Colorado celebrates Valentine's Day every year with a Valentine Re-mailing Program that encourages people to send acts of love through the mail to family, friends and partners. The program reaches around 160,000 people worldwide, and is just one of the many reasons Loveland is an ideal place to have your happy ending. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Loveland, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Loveland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

