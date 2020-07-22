/
east central loveland
158 Apartments for rent in East Central Loveland, Loveland, CO
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,036
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,356
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
744 Monroe Ave
744 Monroe Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1104 sqft
744 Monroe Ave - 744 Monroe Ave. Available 08/01/20 744 Monroe - Hardwood floors, a covered patio, fenced yard, raised garden beds...call this charming duplex home! There is 2 beds + an office, 2 full baths, and a mudroom.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
845 Washington Ave.
845 Washington Avenue, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1040 sqft
845 Washington Ave.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
355 North Boise Avenue
355 North Boise Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1487 sqft
This Beautiful and Spacious 3 bed- 2.
Results within 1 mile of East Central Loveland
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1405 E 16th St. B
1405 East 16th Street, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Unit B Available 08/03/20 Cute 2 Bed / 1 Bath Half Duplex in Loveland - Property Id: 319918 This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home duplex in Larimer County will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space! The lovely kitchen comes complete
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 NEW LEASING SPECIAL! $500 OFF! Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1634 E 17th St
1634 East 17th Street, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1041 sqft
1634 E 17th St Available 08/07/20 Cute 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Apartment in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 2 Bedrooms Upstairs 1.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1850 E. 9th St.
1850 East 9th Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2058 sqft
1850 E. 9th St.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1787 Kokanee Ct
1787 Kokanee Court, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1079 sqft
1787 Kokanee Ct Available 08/31/20 Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath Ranch Style Townhome! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** * 2 bedroom/1 bathroom ranch style townhome * 1,079 Square Feet * 12-month lease terms *
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2252 Austin Ct
2252 Austin Court, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1144 sqft
This home sits on a quiet street close to all the amenities! Enjoy a large back east yard that is shaded in the afternoon. Call today for a showing. No Pets
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
912 North Garfield Avenue
912 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
This awesome three bedroom, three bathroom town home is ideally located to everything Loveland has to offer.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2605 Cedar Drive
2605 Cedar Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1267 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 1,267 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1096 North Garfield Avenue
1096 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath close to downtown. All Utilities included: Gas, Electric, Trash, Water, and High Speed internet and Cable with 200 channels including HBO and Showtime. Washer and Dryer inclusded.Fully fenced backyard. 1 year lease required.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2597 Turquoise St.
2597 Turquoise Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2446 sqft
2597 Turquoise St.
Results within 5 miles of East Central Loveland
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,372
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1367 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,670
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,347
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,273
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1138 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
19 Units Available
19 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,222
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
