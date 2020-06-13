Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Loveland, CO

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Mountain View
25 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1291 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
31 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1197 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Southeast Loveland
4 Units Available
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
2115 Derby Hill Drive
2115 Derby Hill Drive, Loveland, CO
This bright 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home is located in South Loveland with easy access to HWY 287 leaving only a 5 min drive to the Historic Downtown Loveland.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
McKee
1 Unit Available
806 Madrone Drive
806 Madrone Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2334 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 2,334 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
4895 Laporte Avenue
4895 Laporte Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1777 sqft
Available August 1st Dog 30lbs and under negotiable This is a very nice 3 bed 3 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
West Lake
1 Unit Available
2370 Fleming Drive
2370 Fleming Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 2020 *** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 1,570 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Northwest Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
1203 West 36th Street
1203 West 36th Street, Loveland, CO
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1714900.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
477 Red Sunset Pl
477 Red Sunset Place, Loveland, CO
Available 07/01/20 Loveland Rental - Property Id: 299246 Convenient Quiet location backs to open space, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3-car garage, storage space, friendly neighborhood. Available July 1st.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
3645 Wild Horse Ct.
3645 Wild Horse Court, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1891 sqft
Large 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Northwest Loveland! - This large 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse-style condo features: 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath 1891 Sq. Ft. Built in 1995 10,454 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
430 Harrison Avenue
430 Harrison Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2155 sqft
430 Harrison Avenue Available 06/26/20 Stunning Vintage 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home in Loveland with Old Town Charm! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This amazing 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mariana Butte
1 Unit Available
4289 Lookout Dr.
4289 Lookout Drive, Loveland, CO
4289 Lookout Dr. Available 06/22/20 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful home features over 3700 finished Sq. Ft. and includes: 5 Bed, 3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
330 West 9th Street
330 West 9th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1269 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 full baths located blocks from downtown. You can ride your bike or walk to great restaurants and breweries as well as Lake Loveland and Dwayne Webster Veterans Park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McKee
1 Unit Available
2057 Sage Court
2057 Sage Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedroom 3 Bath short term rental in Loveland! - Location, location, location! This home is just what you have been looking for, large lot, cul-de-sac, over sized 2 car and wood burning stove. Call The Source today to schedule your showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
6484 Lake Ward Drive
6484 Lake Ward Dr, Loveland, CO
6484 Lake Ward Drive Available 06/18/20 Brand New 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in North Loveland! - Available June 18th, 2020. Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McKee
1 Unit Available
1828 E 17th St
1828 East 17th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
1828 E 17th St Available 09/01/20 Awesome 3 bed/1 bath Duplex! - Three bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a large fenced yard, 2 car heated garage, close to McKee Hospital, Shopping, Highway 34 and downtown Loveland.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
906 N. Garfield Ave.,
906 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1470 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome in central Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,465 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Lake
1 Unit Available
2526 Kittredge Drive
2526 Kittredge Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1469 sqft
2526 Kittredge Drive Available 08/01/20 RANCH STYLE 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN WEST LOVELAND AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! - Welcome to this great ranch home in the desirable NW Windemere neighborhood in Loveland.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
1728 Elk Springs St.
1728 Elk Springs Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1526 sqft
1728 Elk Springs St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
1 Unit Available
2861 Chickaree Pl SW
2861 Chickaree Place Southwest, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2048 sqft
2861 Chickaree Pl SW Available 07/31/20 Great 3-Bedroom Home in Quiet Loveland Cul-De-Sac! ! - Available July 31 Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McKee
1 Unit Available
1638 E 17th St
1638 East 17th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1041 sqft
1638 E 17th St Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** Built in 1973, this 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is located on the ground level of the four-plex.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
437 Radiant Drive
437 Radiant Drive, Loveland, CO
437 Radiant Drive Available 08/10/20 Nice patio home in quiet neighborhood - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This ranch style 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home was built in 1994.

June 2020 Loveland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Loveland Rent Report. Loveland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Loveland Rent Report. Loveland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Loveland rents declined moderately over the past month

Loveland rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Loveland stand at $935 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,155 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Loveland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Loveland, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver, Longmont, and Fort Collins, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351, $1,289, and $1,181, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.2%, and -0.1%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Loveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Loveland, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Loveland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Loveland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,155 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Loveland.
    • While Loveland's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Atlanta (-0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Loveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

