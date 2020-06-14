Apartment List
211 Apartments for rent in Loveland, CO with garage

Loveland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mountain View
25 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,120
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,202
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
$
Downtown Loveland
23 Units Available
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Central Loveland
13 Units Available
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,000
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
968 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,243
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,217
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Loveland
5 Units Available
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
2115 Derby Hill Drive
2115 Derby Hill Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2190 sqft
This bright 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home is located in South Loveland with easy access to HWY 287 leaving only a 5 min drive to the Historic Downtown Loveland.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
McKee
1 Unit Available
806 Madrone Drive
806 Madrone Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2334 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 2,334 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
4895 Laporte Avenue
4895 Laporte Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1777 sqft
Available August 1st Dog 30lbs and under negotiable This is a very nice 3 bed 3 bath home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
West Lake
1 Unit Available
2370 Fleming Drive
2370 Fleming Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 2020 *** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 1,570 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
4541 Lucerne Avenue
4541 Lucerne Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833536. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northwest Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
1203 West 36th Street
1203 West 36th Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2106 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1714900.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
906 N. Garfield Ave.,
906 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1470 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome in central Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,465 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
616 Colorado Ave
616 Colorado Avenue, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1747 sqft
616 Colorado Ave Available 08/14/20 Ranch Home Close to Downtown Loveland with Finished Basement - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This adorable ranch style home is located in old town Loveland on a spacious

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
903 Banyan Ct
903 Banyan Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
1872 sqft
903 Banyan Ct Available 07/13/20 Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath 1 non-conforming bedroom Rent: $1815 AC included Washer and Dryer hook-ups 1 Small

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Lake
1 Unit Available
2526 Kittredge Drive
2526 Kittredge Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1469 sqft
2526 Kittredge Drive Available 08/01/20 RANCH STYLE 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN WEST LOVELAND AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! - Welcome to this great ranch home in the desirable NW Windemere neighborhood in Loveland.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKee
1 Unit Available
1828 E 17th St
1828 East 17th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
1828 E 17th St Available 09/01/20 Awesome 3 bed/1 bath Duplex! - Three bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a large fenced yard, 2 car heated garage, close to McKee Hospital, Shopping, Highway 34 and downtown Loveland.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
437 Radiant Drive
437 Radiant Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2640 sqft
437 Radiant Drive Available 08/10/20 Nice patio home in quiet neighborhood - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This ranch style 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home was built in 1994.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
4233 Georgetown Dr
4233 Georgetown Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1120 sqft
Clean and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. - Clean and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
2056 S. Colorado Ave
2056 South Colorado Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1214 sqft
2056 S. Colorado Ave Available 08/15/20 Live in this half duplex! 3 Bed 2 bath in Loveland! - Half a Duplex! Fenced in back yard with dog run area & screened in back porch.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
1711 Twin Lakes Circle
1711 Twin Lakes Circle, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2235 sqft
1711 Twin Lakes Circle Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Story Home! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This home is a four bedroom, two bath two story with a half sized unfinished
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Loveland, CO

Loveland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

