Last updated July 1 2020

23 Furnished Apartments for rent in Loveland, CO

Last updated July 1
Centennial
4582 Glen Isle
4582 Glen Isle Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
4582 Glen Isle Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome, in North Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, built in 2005.
Verified

Last updated July 1
$
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.

Last updated July 1
Ridgewood Hills
606 Flagler Rd
606 Flagler Road, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3300 sqft
Available 07/13/20 3300 SF home in Ridgewood Hills - Property Id: 4447 Available 7/13/20 The main level of the house has vaulted ceilings throughout all of the living spaces and will be getting new laminate waterproof wood flooring (will update

Last updated July 1
Ridgewood Hills
320 Strasburg Drive #B8
320 Strasburg Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1791 sqft
320 Strasburg Drive #B8 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful and Spacious 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Town Home in South Fort Collins! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom / 3.

Last updated June 30
Wheaton
4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
936 sqft
Fully Furnished condo in a great location! 2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos. Available June 1, 2020 Easy access to shopping & I-25. Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.

Last updated April 4
2309 Lathrop Ct
2309 Lathrop Court, Larimer County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Furnished 4 bedroom home in desirable neighborhood - Property Id: 216114 Single family home in desirable southwest Fort Collins neighborhood.
Verified

Last updated July 1
Downtown Fort Collins
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
807 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1466 sqft
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Verified

Last updated June 30
Lake Street Homes
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,140
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
Verified

Last updated June 4
$
Prospect-Shields
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
Verified

Last updated March 27
$
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.

Last updated July 1
Downtown Fort Collins
420 W Oak St
420 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 09/01/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Quintessential Dwtwn FTC Home - Property Id: 243678 Quintessential Downtown Fort Collins home! Professionally renovated home with high end designer influences and hip and classy touches through-out! Close to

Last updated July 1
2601 Harvard Street
2601 Harvard St, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
Furnished Executive Rental At the Epi-center of Fort Collins - -- Furnished executive rental - amazingly quiet. Sits at the very epi-center of Fort Collins. Access anywhere in FC within minutes.

Last updated July 1
Old Town West
515 W Mountain Ave
515 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3318 sqft
515 W Mountain Ave Available 07/15/20 One of a Kind, Luxurious, Downtown Bungalow - This immaculate home is truly one of a kind! Located just steps from Old Town on coveted Mountain Avenue, this home is a must for the aesthetic eye and features it

Last updated July 1
Rigden Farm
3005 Bryce Dr
3005 Bryce Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1840 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3BR/2BA 1840 sf Ranch in Rigden Farm - Property Id: 167119 **PLEASE NOTE - DATE AVAILABLE IS August 1st.

Last updated July 1
Old Town
334 E Mulberry St 1
334 E Mulberry St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,050
600 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Studio: Old Town - Property Id: 301338 Great location where you can walk to Old Town, walk to Campus, and always have a guaranteed place to park your car in our private lot.

Last updated July 1
Old Town West
824 W Mountain Ave
824 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1923 Craftsman Bungalow, Rare Mountain Avenue Home - Property Id: 290154 A rare find: Watch the Historic Trolley roll by on the covered porch of this 1923 Craftsman Bungalow with original woodwork and clawfoot tub on sought-after

Last updated July 1
University Park
200 East Myrtle 3
200 East Myrtle Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
585 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Two-Bedroom Condo Close To CSU & Old Town! - Property Id: 49494 Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath condo walking distance from campus and Old Town. Totally remodeled with wood floors throughout.

Last updated July 1
University Park
223 East Plum Street Unit B
223 East Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
223 East Plum Street - 223 East Plum Street Unit B Unit B Available 09/01/20 223 East Plum 2 Bedroom Apartment with all the Charm - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath Old Town Fort Collins apartment.

Last updated July 1
Rogers Park
2226 W. Elizabeth C-202
2226 W Elizabeth St C 202, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1034 sqft
2226 W. Elizabeth C-202 Available 08/04/20 2226 W Elizabeth C202 - Adorable condo in a prime location! Close to CSU, shopping, dining, and a major bus route.

Last updated July 1
Five Oaks
1032 Cunningham Drive #2
1032 Cunningham Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1326 sqft
1032 Cunningham Drive #2 - #2 Available 08/01/20 Fully furnished 3 bed/2bath townhome! - Fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome located in mid-town Fort Collins. AVAILABLE NOW month to month or long term.

Last updated July 1
4133 Shoreline Dr.
4133 Shoreline Drive, Larimer County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
816 sqft
4133 Shoreline Dr.

Last updated July 1
South College Heights
2516 South College Avenue
2516 South College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
This cozy, 1 bed, 1 bath has its own private entry and is located facing College Avenue in central Fort Collins. This unit was recently updated and is in great condition.

Last updated July 1
Downtown Fort Collins
424 W Oak Street Loft
424 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Loft Available 09/01/20 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Classy Hip Loft - Property Id: 221518 Welcome to one of the hippest, coolest most charming places to live in Fort Collins.

July 2020 Loveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Loveland Rent Report. Loveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Loveland rents held steady over the past month

Loveland rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Loveland stand at $935 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,155 for a two-bedroom. Loveland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Colorado

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Loveland, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest Colorado cities that we have data for, 6 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Denver experiencing the fastest decline (-1.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Loveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Loveland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Loveland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Loveland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,155 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Loveland fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Loveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

