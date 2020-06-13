Apartment List
105 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Loveland, CO

$
Downtown Loveland
24 Units Available
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
$
Mountain View
25 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,120
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,202
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
East Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$990
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
968 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
9 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,243
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Northeast Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
$
30 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,217
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
$
Southeast Loveland
4 Units Available
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Downtown Loveland
5 Units Available
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
906 N. Garfield Ave.,
906 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1470 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome in central Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,465 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.

Northeast Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
2603 Lake Dr
2603 Lake Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2B/1B Apartment Lake Loveland! Utilities Included! - Property Id: 249598 Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment with large living space with wood flooring, kitchen with granite countertops and tiled bath with beautiful wood cabinets! Parking available

West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
616 Colorado Ave
616 Colorado Avenue, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1747 sqft
616 Colorado Ave Available 08/14/20 Ranch Home Close to Downtown Loveland with Finished Basement - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This adorable ranch style home is located in old town Loveland on a spacious

Northwest Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
903 Banyan Ct
903 Banyan Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
1872 sqft
903 Banyan Ct Available 07/13/20 Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath 1 non-conforming bedroom Rent: $1815 AC included Washer and Dryer hook-ups 1 Small

West Lake
1 Unit Available
2526 Kittredge Drive
2526 Kittredge Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1469 sqft
2526 Kittredge Drive Available 08/01/20 RANCH STYLE 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN WEST LOVELAND AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! - Welcome to this great ranch home in the desirable NW Windemere neighborhood in Loveland.

Southwest Loveland - Thompson
1 Unit Available
2861 Chickaree Pl SW
2861 Chickaree Place Southwest, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2048 sqft
2861 Chickaree Pl SW Available 07/31/20 Great 3-Bedroom Home in Quiet Loveland Cul-De-Sac! ! - Available July 31 Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

McKee
1 Unit Available
1828 E 17th St
1828 East 17th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
1828 E 17th St Available 09/01/20 Awesome 3 bed/1 bath Duplex! - Three bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a large fenced yard, 2 car heated garage, close to McKee Hospital, Shopping, Highway 34 and downtown Loveland.

Northeast Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
437 Radiant Drive
437 Radiant Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2640 sqft
437 Radiant Drive Available 08/10/20 Nice patio home in quiet neighborhood - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This ranch style 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home was built in 1994.

1 Unit Available
4775 Hahns Peak #204
4775 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
4775 Hahns Peak #204 Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Loveland - Centerra! Great Location for Commuters! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *Type/Style: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath

Mountain View
1 Unit Available
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.

Mountain View
1 Unit Available
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.

Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
2056 S. Colorado Ave
2056 South Colorado Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1214 sqft
2056 S. Colorado Ave Available 08/15/20 Live in this half duplex! 3 Bed 2 bath in Loveland! - Half a Duplex! Fenced in back yard with dog run area & screened in back porch.

Centennial
1 Unit Available
1711 Twin Lakes Circle
1711 Twin Lakes Circle, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2235 sqft
1711 Twin Lakes Circle Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Story Home! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This home is a four bedroom, two bath two story with a half sized unfinished

McKee
1 Unit Available
1638 E 17th St
1638 East 17th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1041 sqft
1638 E 17th St Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** Built in 1973, this 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is located on the ground level of the four-plex.

Northeast Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
4243 Peach Tree Court
4243 Peach Tree Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1754 sqft
4243 Peach Tree Court Available 09/15/20 Charming 4 Bed/2 Bath Home on Cul-de-sac in NE Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This spacious 1988 bi-level home has over 1700 square feet of finished living

Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
252 Primrose Dr.
252 Primrose Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1737 sqft
252 Primrose Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 3 Bed - 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Loveland, CO

Finding an apartment in Loveland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

