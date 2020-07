Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors carpet granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance fire pit

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. We invite you to come and see our one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Lakewood, Colorado. Our luxury apartments have all the necessities required to make life comfortable and convenient. We understand that life is busy, so we try to make living here at Lakeview Towers at Belmar convenient. Each of our top floor apartments has vaulted 9' ceilings making your home feel spacious. If you want, you can walk down to the fitness center and get a workout in by utilizing the free weights, treadmills, and weight machines. You can get a sneak peek of the fitness center on our gallery page. Other great features of our apartments for rent include walk-in closets and private patios or balconies, giving you a wonderful view of Lakewood. Our controlled access community provides the best with an on-site management team that can help you get ...