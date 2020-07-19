All apartments in Lakewood
857 South Van Gordon Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:41 PM

857 South Van Gordon Court

857 South Van Gordon Court · (720) 730-7186
Location

857 South Van Gordon Court, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
Come tour this modern, fully remodeled condo located in Lakewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 850 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful white cabinets with ample storage space. Just off the kitchen is the dedicated dining space that overlooks the spacious living room that is complete with gorgeous hardwood floors and a modern accent wall. The hardwood flooring extends into the bedrooms which have large closets and windows that bring in great natural light. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the spacious patio that can be accessed through a lovely sliding glass door. Remote control fans are located throughout the unit to offer extra comfort. Living in this community you will have access to the outdoor pool and clubhouse. The location of this property is unbeatable with Peterson Park, Walgreens, Natural Grocers, and countless other shops and restaurants just minutes away. Commuting will be a breeze with easy access to E-470 and I-70. This property will not be available for long, so take a tour today!

Renovations: New Fixtures and Screens, Remote Controlled Ceiling Fans, New Flooring Throughout, Fresh Paint, Sliding Glass Door, Large Patio

Section 8: No
Pets: No Cats, Dogs Allowed (Under 35lbs)
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal
Amenities/Additional Features: Large Patio, Pool & Clubhouse
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Heat (All other utilities paid by tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Off Street
School District: Jefferson County Public Schools R-1

This property is now vacant. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

