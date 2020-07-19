857 South Van Gordon Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool

Come tour this modern, fully remodeled condo located in Lakewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 850 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful white cabinets with ample storage space. Just off the kitchen is the dedicated dining space that overlooks the spacious living room that is complete with gorgeous hardwood floors and a modern accent wall. The hardwood flooring extends into the bedrooms which have large closets and windows that bring in great natural light. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the spacious patio that can be accessed through a lovely sliding glass door. Remote control fans are located throughout the unit to offer extra comfort. Living in this community you will have access to the outdoor pool and clubhouse. The location of this property is unbeatable with Peterson Park, Walgreens, Natural Grocers, and countless other shops and restaurants just minutes away. Commuting will be a breeze with easy access to E-470 and I-70. This property will not be available for long, so take a tour today!



Renovations: New Fixtures and Screens, Remote Controlled Ceiling Fans, New Flooring Throughout, Fresh Paint, Sliding Glass Door, Large Patio



Section 8: No

Pets: No Cats, Dogs Allowed (Under 35lbs)

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal

Amenities/Additional Features: Large Patio, Pool & Clubhouse

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Heat (All other utilities paid by tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Off Street

School District: Jefferson County Public Schools R-1



This property is now vacant. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.