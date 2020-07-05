All apartments in Lakewood
Location

479 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4d5ab907c ---- Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath ground floor condo unit with walkout access to gorgeous mountain views and walking distance to Light Rail! Ideal location between downtown and the mountains for quick access both directions for work or play. Close to Restaurants, shopping, Red Rocks CC, St Anthony\'s Hospital, Parks, Trails and recreation center. Complex/Rent includes access to the community pool, club house and tennis courts. Owners cover Water, Trash, Sewer and Snow Removal. Tenants responsible for Gas/Electricity and any extras like cable, internet. Washer/Dryer included. Dog Friendly, No cats please. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Close To Light Rail Community Clubhouse Community Pool Great Views Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Wright St have any available units?
479 Wright St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 479 Wright St have?
Some of 479 Wright St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 Wright St currently offering any rent specials?
479 Wright St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Wright St pet-friendly?
Yes, 479 Wright St is pet friendly.
Does 479 Wright St offer parking?
No, 479 Wright St does not offer parking.
Does 479 Wright St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 479 Wright St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Wright St have a pool?
Yes, 479 Wright St has a pool.
Does 479 Wright St have accessible units?
No, 479 Wright St does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Wright St have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 Wright St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 479 Wright St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 479 Wright St has units with air conditioning.

