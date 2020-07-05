479 Wright St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4d5ab907c ---- Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath ground floor condo unit with walkout access to gorgeous mountain views and walking distance to Light Rail! Ideal location between downtown and the mountains for quick access both directions for work or play. Close to Restaurants, shopping, Red Rocks CC, St Anthony\'s Hospital, Parks, Trails and recreation center. Complex/Rent includes access to the community pool, club house and tennis courts. Owners cover Water, Trash, Sewer and Snow Removal. Tenants responsible for Gas/Electricity and any extras like cable, internet. Washer/Dryer included. Dog Friendly, No cats please. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Close To Light Rail Community Clubhouse Community Pool Great Views Tennis Courts