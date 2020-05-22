All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 431 So. Simms St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
431 So. Simms St.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

431 So. Simms St.

431 S Simms St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

431 S Simms St, Lakewood, CO 80228
Glennon Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
garage
Update Ranch Style Home in Green Mountain Village Available Now!!! - This lovely home boasts fresh interior paint, refinished original hardwood floors and new bathroom flooring/fixtures. Living room has floor to ceiling windows that let in a ton of natural light. Three bedrooms/one bath on north side of house with BONUS master suite (converted garage) on opposite south side. Full size washer/dryer, covered back patio for relaxing and enjoying along with storage shed for all Your outdoor items. Nearby schools include Glennon Heights Elementary School (walking distance to Elementary), Green Mountain Christian Academy and Green Mountain Elementary School. Nearby parks include Kent Knutson Park, Union Square Park and Sutherland Shire Park. GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE FOOTHILLS OR DENVER. MAIN CROSSS STREETS ARE WADSWORTH AND ALAMEDA OFF OF 6TH AVENUE FREEWAY. RESTAURANTS, COFFEE SHOPS, RETAIL AND CONVENIENCE WITHIN 5 MINUTES. No pets. No smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4711587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 So. Simms St. have any available units?
431 So. Simms St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 431 So. Simms St. have?
Some of 431 So. Simms St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 So. Simms St. currently offering any rent specials?
431 So. Simms St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 So. Simms St. pet-friendly?
No, 431 So. Simms St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 431 So. Simms St. offer parking?
Yes, 431 So. Simms St. offers parking.
Does 431 So. Simms St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 So. Simms St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 So. Simms St. have a pool?
No, 431 So. Simms St. does not have a pool.
Does 431 So. Simms St. have accessible units?
No, 431 So. Simms St. does not have accessible units.
Does 431 So. Simms St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 So. Simms St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 So. Simms St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 So. Simms St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College