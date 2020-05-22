431 So. Simms St.

Amenities

Update Ranch Style Home in Green Mountain Village Available Now!!! - This lovely home boasts fresh interior paint, refinished original hardwood floors and new bathroom flooring/fixtures. Living room has floor to ceiling windows that let in a ton of natural light. Three bedrooms/one bath on north side of house with BONUS master suite (converted garage) on opposite south side. Full size washer/dryer, covered back patio for relaxing and enjoying along with storage shed for all Your outdoor items. Nearby schools include Glennon Heights Elementary School (walking distance to Elementary), Green Mountain Christian Academy and Green Mountain Elementary School. Nearby parks include Kent Knutson Park, Union Square Park and Sutherland Shire Park. GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE FOOTHILLS OR DENVER. MAIN CROSSS STREETS ARE WADSWORTH AND ALAMEDA OFF OF 6TH AVENUE FREEWAY. RESTAURANTS, COFFEE SHOPS, RETAIL AND CONVENIENCE WITHIN 5 MINUTES. No pets. No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



